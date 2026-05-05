DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., donates $100,000 to Healthfirst Foundation to support access to dental care for underserved communities

Sponsorship is funding grants to New York-based dental schools and professional associations

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., has donated $100,000 to the Healthfirst Foundation, making a significant impact for low-income children and older adults across New York by expanding access to dental care. As an early supporter of the Healthfirst Foundation, DentaQuest's contribution reflects a shared commitment to advancing oral healthcare for vulnerable populations.

The Healthfirst Foundation has strategically distributed DentaQuest's contribution as grants to leading dental educational institutions and professional associations:

DentaQuest's contribution reflects a shared commitment to advancing oral healthcare for vulnerable populations. Post this Smiling, happy child with a healthy mouth.

Six Regional Dental Associations – Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, New York County, Bronx, and the Ninth District Dental Associations will strengthen community oral health initiatives, including back-to-school events, pediatric education programs, and Give Kids a Smile® programming.





– Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, New York County, Bronx, and the Ninth District Dental Associations will strengthen community oral health initiatives, including back-to-school events, pediatric education programs, and Give Kids a Smile® programming. New York University College of Dentistry – Support for comprehensive dental community outreach to underserved and high-need populations through direct patient care and the Smiling Faces, Going Places Dental Van.





– Support for comprehensive dental community outreach to underserved and high-need populations through direct patient care and the Smiling Faces, Going Places Dental Van. Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine – Funding to enhance the mobile dental care unit's outreach to both children and adults in underserved and high-need communities.

"We're proud to be among the first corporate partners supporting the Healthfirst Foundation," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "As the largest provider of Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits in the U.S., we recognize that preventive care saves lives and reduces future health complications. This partnership allows us to reinforce the importance of lifelong oral healthcare access with direct community impact."

Aligned with DentaQuest's commitment to improving the oral health of all, this new philanthropic collaboration will increase access to preventive screenings, oral exams, cleanings, and patient education, establishing pathways for sustainable, ongoing dental care in communities that need it most.

"This contribution from DentaQuest will directly expand access to preventive and community-based dental care across downstate New York," said Errol Pierre, Healthfirst Foundation Board Member and Healthfirst Chief Growth Officer. "By supporting dental schools and local associations, we are helping bring care closer to where people live, learn, and work."

The Healthfirst Foundation supports health and social service programs for people in New York City and surrounding areas. Healthfirst, downstate New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer, established the Healthfirst Foundation to support its mission of making healthcare easier and more accessible. DentaQuest has been the dental benefits administrator for Healthfirst plans in New York, including its Medicaid and Medicare Advantage programs, for more than 20 years.

About DentaQuest

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 32 million Americans. For more than 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of more than 70 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

Media contacts

Farrah Phillipo

Sun Life U.S./DentaQuest

[email protected]

781-654-6764

Barbara Montresor

Healthfirst Foundation

[email protected]

646-709-4853

SOURCE DentaQuest