DENTCO Adds New Business Developer as Growth Continues

Prior to the new position, Limban quickly climbed his way through DENTCO's operations department where he most recently served as the Assistant Director of Quality Services. Limban holds two degrees from Michigan State University, one in Human Resources and another in Turfgrass Management. Thanks to his extensive industry knowledge and hands-on experience, Limban will now oversee creating new partnerships with DENTCO clients around the country.

"I am very proud of everything I have been able to do here at DENTCO and It's an honor to be a part of this growing team," said Limban.

Recently, Limban joined the DENTCO team at the Professional Retail Store Association (PRSM) National Conference, in Nashville, Tennessee. "Attending PRSM was an exciting time for me and afforded me the opportunity to begin my new chapter at DENTCO with face-to-face interactions with many of our valued customers," said Limban.

Limban resides in Lansing, Michigan with his wife Jess and their two dogs Kenzie and Reba. In his free time Limban enjoys, backpacking, snowboarding, concerts and spending time with friends and family.

About DENTCO

DENTCO is the first Exterior Services Management Company in the United States. With over 42 years of experience with retail store and facility exteriors. DENTCO offers portfolio management for landscaping, snow removal and ice control, parking lot maintenance, irrigation management and various other ESM® services. For more information, please visit www.dentco.com or call (800) 993-3689.

