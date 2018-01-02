DenTek Partners With YouTube Stars The Eh Bee Family, Launching A 30-Day Family Challenge To Make Flossing A Fun Part Of Daily Routines

According to a recent survey conducted by DenTek and Propeller Insights, an independent survey research firm, consumers sometimes have a hard time sticking to healthy oral care habits. Only one-third said they floss their teeth on a daily basis, while eight out of ten (83 percent) consumers who don't floss every day said their longest streak lasted just 15 days – barely more than two weeks!

It could be that these forgetful flossers missed out on learning the value of good oral hygiene early in life; approximately fifty percent of participants said their parents never taught them how to floss when they were kids. That's why DenTek is challenging consumers to step up their flossing game in 2018, and enlisting YouTube's favorite family, the Eh Bees, to help spread the word.

To kick off the challenge, the Eh Bee Family shared a custom rap video on their YouTube channel called "Floss Like a Boss" teaching parents about the importance of flossing, while inviting viewers to join the DenTek 30-Day Family Floss Challenge.

"We always want our viewers to smile while watching our videos," said Andres B., also known as Papa Bee. "Flossing is such an important part of oral hygiene, and it doesn't have to be boring. Through this partnership with DenTek, we want to show how parents and kids can make flossing an exciting part of each day, and even have fun while doing it!"

To enter the contest, visit DenTekChallenge.com and download the 30-day flossing calendar to keep track of each day that you floss throughout the challenge. Then, take a family photo and share the image across Instagram, Twitter or Facebook tagging @Dentek and using #FamilyFlossChallenge for a chance to win exciting prizes, including movie tickets and gift cards, with one redeemable for $2,500.

For more information about DenTek, the 30-Day Family Floss Challenge and official rules, visit DenTekChallenge.com.

About DenTek

DenTek is a worldwide leader in innovative oral care products including floss picks, interdental brush cleaners, dental guards for nighttime bruxism, disposable dental picks, braces care and dental repair. DenTek products are available in retail stores nationwide. www.dentek.com

About Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter and household cleaning products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Van Horn

Golin New York

Jvanhorn@golin.com

212-373-3063

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentek-partners-with-youtube-stars-the-eh-bee-family-launching-a-30-day-family-challenge-to-make-flossing-a-fun-part-of-daily-routines-300576294.html

SOURCE Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dentek.com

