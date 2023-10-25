DENTI.AI PIONEERS FDA-CLEARED PATHOLOGY DETECTION IN BOTH PANORAMIC AND INTRAORAL X-RAYS WITH LAUNCH OF DENTI.AI DETECT

Denti.AI announces the groundbreaking FDA 510(k) clearance of Denti.AI Detect, a revolutionary AI-powered imaging solution, amplifying disease detection capabilities in intra- and extraoral dental radiography and charting automation.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denti.AI, a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence for dental pathology detection, odontogram and periodontal charting automation, proudly announces the 510(k) clearance by the FDA of its innovative product, Denti.AI Detect. This state-of-the-art imaging solution is engineered to aid dental professionals in identifying prevalent dental diseases such as caries, periapical lesions, and bone loss from dental x-rays. Clinical studies reveal a notable enhancement in disease detection by all the two dozen participating dentists, unlocking 26% extra treatment opportunities with Denti.AI Detect.

Illustration of Combined Denti.AI Detect and Auto-Chart Features

Following the prior clearance of Denti.AI Auto-Chart in November 2022, a breakthrough in automating odontogram charting of restorations, root canals, implants, crowns, and missing teeth, Denti.AI Detect now integrates with Auto-Chart to further refine disease charting and treatment plan coding in multiple integrated Practice Management Systems (PMS). This integration manifests a significant stride towards optimizing dental practice workflows and enhancing patient care.

A key distinguishing feature of Denti.AI Detect is its industry-first FDA clearance for disease detection on panoramic images. Denti.AI also stands as the only dental AI company to have secured clearance for all three major dental concerns: caries, periapical radiolucencies, and bone levels, marking a monumental achievement in the dental technology landscape.



Denti.AI Imaging Products Other Dental AI Companies Supported Modalities Intraoral (Bitewing, Periapical)

Extraoral (Panoramic, Bitewing) Intraoral (Bitewing, Periapical) Diagnostic Findings All three of Caries, Periapical Radiolucency, Bone Level No other company has all three cleared Presentation & Automation Features Manually Added Findings

Tooth Numbering

FMX View

AI Confidence Score

Odontogram Charting

Treatment Planning

Patient Report

Tooth-Focused View

Manually Added Findings

Tooth Numbering

FMX View

Table 1 Comparison of Denti.AI Imaging Products with Other AI-First Companies Based on FDA Clearance Documents

Dr. Edward Gelfand, owner of over 30 dental practices and partner of the largest Canadian DSO, extolled the effectiveness of Denti.AI Detect saying, "The ability of Denti.AI Detect to uncover missed diseases has been a game-changer in not only identifying treatment opportunities but also in educating our patients. Our best dentists attest to the indispensable nature of this tool in their practice."

Before its FDA clearance, Denti.AI Detect had already been licensed by Canada Health and extensively employed across multiple dental practices in Canada, further demonstrating its practical utility and reliability.

Dr. Jonathan B. Levine, owner of the prestigious multi-specialty clinic JBL NYC and Chairman/Founder of innovative dental technology company GLOScience, shared his positive experience, "After the rigorous research of Denti.AI Detect in our clinic over many months, I am thrilled to finally become a customer. The technology has proven itself invaluable."

Denti.AI Founder and CEO, Dmitry Tuzoff, reflected on the journey, "The realization of Denti.AI Detect clearance signifies countless hours of dedication from our team. The introduction of panoramic imaging technology, especially, propels our product to the forefront, addressing the growing usage of such imaging practices across North America."

As part of its launch celebration, Denti.AI is offering special pricing terms for Denti.AI Detect & Auto-Chart until the end of the year. Interested parties are encouraged to explore this opportunity by filling out the form at www.denti.ai.

About Denti.AI: Established in 2017, Denti.AI employs AI to decipher pathologies, past treatments, and anatomical features from dental x-rays and voice commands, facilitating early disease detection, enhancing productivity for dentists and hygienists, and ensuring accurate record-keeping. Integrated with practice management systems, Denti.AI's imaging and voice AI products are automating workflows for dental groups across North America, boasting hundreds of active users. For more details, visit www.denti.ai or reach out to the Denti.AI team at [email protected] for press inquiries.

