DENTI.AI VOICE PERIO SURPASSES 1 MILLION COMPLETED CHARTS, DRIVING EFFICIENCY IN DENTAL PRACTICES

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denti.AI, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for dental professionals, proudly announces that its Denti.AI Voice Perio product has surpassed 1 million completed periodontal charts. By enabling hygienists to conduct hands-free perio charting in as little as five minutes—instead of the usual 10–15—and without requiring an assistant, Denti.AI helps practices complete up to 50% more perio charts, which are often skipped due to time constraints.

"Denti.AI Voice Perio has been a game-changer for our practitioners. By streamlining routine charting, it gives our hygienists more time to focus on delivering personalized care and building stronger connections with each patient."

— Cameron Jones, VP of Hygiene Support for Aspen Dental

Market Need and Opportunity

The global demand for efficient dental care underscores a significant market opportunity for Denti.AI. According to the American Association of Periodontology, all U.S. adults should receive annual periodontal assessments. Yet of the 170 million adults who visited a dentist in 2023, only 27 million (16%) received a comprehensive perio exam—indicating a major gap in care. One key barrier is the complexity of manual charting, which is time-consuming and often requires two people.

Currently, less than 10% of U.S. dental practices use voice charting, mostly decades-old technologies—leaving a vast market of more than 400,000 dentists and hygienists underserved. Denti.AI's AI-driven approach reduces exam time and costs, boosting accessibility, enhancing clinical outcomes, and positioning Denti.AI to capture a significant share of this under-addressed market.

"Reaching one million completed perio charts underscores AI's transformative potential in dentistry—and we're just getting started. With hundreds of thousands of clinicians and millions of patients still underserved, coupled with near-zero enterprise churn demonstrating our platform's value, we see a significant opportunity to expand further and elevate patient care to a whole new standard."

— Dmitry Tuzoff, Founder & CEO, Denti.AI

Accelerating Adoption

In 2024, the adoption of Denti.AI technologies surged, with more than two-thirds of all automated charts completed during that year alone. Consistently high user satisfaction and proven efficiency gains have led to contracts with 3 of the top 10 DSOs in the United States, alongside dozens of smaller groups and numerous private practices—solidifying Denti.AI as a trusted partner for dental organizations of every size.

"Integrating Denti.AI Voice Perio into our practices has been a pivotal move. The ability to complete perio charts quickly and accurately without an assistant has allowed us to reallocate resources more effectively, enhancing our service delivery and patient satisfaction."

— Cherie Score, Director of Hygiene, Elite Dental Partners

Practical Impact of AI

Denti.AI Voice Perio surpasses traditional voice-activated charting systems with superior accuracy, accent-agnostic recognition, quick setup, intuitive design, and robust support. It integrates seamlessly with leading practice management systems for direct charting, auto-generates patient-friendly reports, and includes AAP staging and bleeding percentage calculations to streamline perio chart evaluations.

As a result, practices benefit from increased efficiency, improved treatment acceptance, and higher revenue through a more proactive approach to periodontal care.

"Denti.AI Voice can buy us up to 20 minutes per patient, and our acceptance rate has soared."

— Diane McCabe, RDH, Favia Family Dental

About Denti.AI

Established in 2018, Denti.AI is a second-generation dental AI platform that integrates multiple imaging modalities and voice commands, delivering a unified workflow that surpasses first-generation solutions and ultimately sets a new standard for modern dental practices.

Patient Visit & Conversation: Denti.AI Scribe captures and transcribes the entire clinician-patient dialogue, auto-generating comprehensive clinical notes.

captures and transcribes the entire clinician-patient dialogue, auto-generating comprehensive clinical notes. X-ray Examination: Denti.AI Detect identifies potential issues such as caries, apical radiolucencies, and bone loss, while Denti.AI Auto-Chart populates existing restorative work (crowns, implants, fillings, etc.).

identifies potential issues such as caries, apical radiolucencies, and bone loss, while populates existing restorative work (crowns, implants, fillings, etc.). Perio Charting: Using Denti.AI Voice Perio, clinicians complete a hands-free perio exam in minutes.

All exam data—from clinical notes and summaries to restoration details and perio charts—is instantly saved to the PMS. By combining multiple AI capabilities in a single platform, Denti.AI frees dental teams from time-consuming administrative tasks, ensuring more accurate documentation and ultimately enhancing both workflow efficiency and patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.denti.ai or contact [email protected] for press inquiries.

