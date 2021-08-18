Dentist Advisors Hires Amanda Bateman, CFP® as a Financial Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentist Advisors, a dentist-focused financial advisory firm that works to simplify the personal and professional financial lives of dentists nationwide, announces Amanda Bateman, CFP®, as the firm's newest financial advisor. Bateman will collaborate with clients to design and implement integrated financial and investment plans; provide ongoing, proactive financial guidance; and offer financial education for dental professionals to address the impacts from changes in legislative, economic, tax, lending, or other policies affecting their dental practices.

"Amanda brings extensive financial planning and investment management experience to our team," said Justin Copier, Managing Director of Dentist Advisors. "She has an outstanding ability to build rapport with clients and deliver a solutions-driven approach to support their personal and professional financial goals. We are confident that Amanda's expertise will align perfectly with our greater mission of helping dental practitioners to plan with confidence while enjoying the moment."

Before joining Dentist Advisors, Bateman worked at Vanguard as a high-net-worth financial advisor, an ultra-high-net-worth relationship manager, and as a client experience manager.1 While there, she managed a book of business that included 270 household relationships exceeding $2 billion in assets, ranging from $5 million to $36 million per household. Bateman has also worked at other top financial firms like Northwestern Mutual, as an associate financial representative, Newell Rubbermaid, as a customer service coordinator, and Trone Brand Energy, as a Jr. Account Finance Manager. Bateman earned her bachelor's degree in business management from Liberty University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professional.

"I am excited to be part of the Dentist Advisors team. Everything we do and offer is truly designed to simplify the lives of the clients we serve," said Bateman. "The advanced technology is unlike anything I've seen for clients, and the educational content we produce is extremely robust as well as highly engaging. I look forward to utilizing these resources to help my clients make informed financial decisions they can feel confident about."

ABOUT DENTIST ADVISORS

Dentist Advisors, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, provides modern financial planning and investment management services to dental professionals across the country. Through advanced technology and extensive educational content, the financial professionals at Dentist Advisors work to deliver proactive and personalized advice to professionals within the dental industry embrace good habits of holistic financial health. Founder Reese Harper, CFP®, designed the firm's cornerstone technology platform, Elements®, which aims to help dentists plan, invest and retire better. For more information on Dentist Advisors, visit DentistAdvisors.com.

1 Vanguard generally defines a "high-net-worth" client with a net worth of at least $500,000+ and an "ultra-high-net-worth" client with a net worth of at least $5 million+.

