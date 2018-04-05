Dentist and Educator Dr. Jack Griffin Discusses Innovative Bioactive Dental Materials in Free CE Webinar

Dr. Griffin's webinar will provide an overview of bioactive materials that are durable, aesthetic and easy to for dentists to use. Participants will learn about dental materials which "not only offer clinical performance but also reduce microleakage while releasing the bio-stimulating ions calcium, phosphate, and fluoride."

For the past several years, Dr. Griffin has used a bioactive dental filling material called ACTIVA BioACTIVE, which releases and recharges calcium, phosphate (the basic building blocks of teeth) and fluoride ions. He chose ACTIVA because it "lasts longer, looks better and is much kinder to gum tissues" than traditional dental materials like glass ionomers. His three Missouri-based dental practices use ACTIVA BioACTIVE materials for a variety of procedures on patients of all ages. "Our dentists are confident that by using ACTIVA they can provide patients with faster, better healthcare," said Dr. Griffin in a recent interview.

Dr. Griffin's free CE webinar "Regenerative Restorations – Durable, Comfortable and Aesthetic Results," will be available for On-Demand viewing after May 8, 2018 on www.pulpdentlearning.com.

Pulpdent Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company and leader in bioactive dental materials, with headquarters in Watertown, MA. For over 70 years Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™, developed by Pulpdent, is a bioactive restorative material that behaves much like natural teeth, supports the natural remineralization process, and helps seal out decay. This revolutionary material has won The Dental Advisor Top Bioactive Product Award for three years running.

