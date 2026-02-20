Dentist in Exeter, DiBona Dental Group, Celebrates 50 Years of Dental Care

EXETER, N.H., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiBona Dental Group is proud to announce its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration on May 29th, marking five decades of trusted care for families across the New Hampshire Seacoast. This milestone highlights a long-standing commitment to comprehensive, high-quality, and high-tech dentistry delivered under one roof. From general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry to a wide range of board-certified advanced dental services, the practice continues to evolve while staying rooted in patient-focused values.

"Reaching 50 years reflects the trust our community has placed in us and the dedication of our entire team," said Dr. Elizabeth DiBona. "For five decades, we have remained committed to providing exceptional comfort, attentive care, and state-of-the-art dentistry in a welcoming, relaxed environment. It is an honor to continue this legacy and care for generations of families who rely on us. It is an honor to keep my father's patients healthy, and it is always interesting to meet patients who knew me as a baby!"

The anniversary celebration honors the practice's history while looking ahead to the future of dentistry. The team will host an open house from 4 to 6 PM featuring food, giveaways, and live demonstrations. Complimentary demonstration appointments, including Invisalign scans and microneedling, will be available for reservation. Patient comfort remains a top priority, and the team offers techniques including sedation options like nitrous oxide to help patients feel relaxed and confident during every visit.

DiBona Dental Group brings extensive experience and advanced training to every appointment, guided by a third-generation dentist who continues the tradition of high-quality care. The practice offers a full spectrum of dental services in one convenient location and provides a membership plan for patients without insurance, making excellent care more accessible through discounted services. This combination of experience, innovation, and compassion has made the practice a trusted name in the community for decades.

As DiBona Dental Group celebrates this 50-year milestone, the team remains committed to delivering exceptional care, embracing new technology, and maintaining the personal connections that have defined the practice. The focus continues to be on building long-term relationships and helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles for life.

Ready to schedule? Call DiBona Dental Group at (603) 772-4352 or visit dibonadentalgroup.com to experience personalized, comprehensive dental care from a trusted Exeter dentist families have counted on for generations.

