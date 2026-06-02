MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What non-surgical options are available for those struggling with snoring or mild obstructive sleep apnea? A hellonation article by Dr. Nancy Amoia of Massapequa Park, New York, explores NightLase, a laser-based treatment that offers a minimally invasive approach to improving nighttime breathing. Dr. Amoia explains how NightLase works by tightening soft tissues in the upper airway—specifically the soft palate and oropharyngeal area—using gentle pulses from the Fotona laser system. The procedure helps reduce snoring and airway obstruction without the need for sedation, appliances, or downtime.

Dr. Nancy Amoia, Owner/General Dentist Speed Speed

The treatment stimulates collagen production within mucosal tissues, gradually firming and stabilizing areas prone to collapse during sleep. Sessions typically last around thirty minutes and are spaced over several weeks. Dr. Amoia notes that most patients tolerate the procedure well, experiencing only mild post-treatment throat soreness, if any. For individuals unable or unwilling to use CPAP devices, NightLase provides a practical alternative for managing mild to moderate symptoms.

Prior to beginning treatment, patients undergo a diagnostic sleep study and clinical assessment to determine candidacy. NightLase is not a substitute for CPAP in severe cases, but for properly selected individuals, it offers meaningful improvements in sleep quality and reduced snoring. As NightLase Laser Snoring Treatment makes clear, Dr. Nancy Amoia highlights the value of this straightforward, low-disruption procedure for those seeking relief from sleep disturbances caused by soft tissue obstruction.

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