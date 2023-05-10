Dentistry for Children Opens Three New Offices in Lodi, Cliffside Park & Jersey City

LODI, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry for Children is excited to announce the expansion of three new pediatric dental offices in Northern New Jersey! Our latest locations in Lodi, Cliffside Park, and Jersey City will provide top-quality dental care to the children of our communities. We are also excited to announce that a fourth location in Elmwood Park will open later this summer.

The exterior of Dentistry for Children in Lodi, NJ. The new pediatric dental office is located at 170 N Main Street, Units 109-110, Lodi, NJ. The practice is welcoming new patients and accepts most insurances, including NJ FamilyCare and Medicaid plans. The waiting room of Dentistry for Children in Lodi is bright, spacious, and kid-friendly. The dental office for kids offers video games, a selfie wall, and movies in both the waiting rooms and open hygiene bays. Our board-certified pediatric dentists and friendly staff make dental visits for kids fun and educational.

To celebrate the opening of our Lodi office, we're hosting a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, May 20th, from 10 am to 2 pm. This fun-filled event will feature games, activities, and prizes for children, office tours, and information for parents. One lucky winner will go home with a Nintendo Switch! The event will be at our office, 170 N Main Street, Units 109-110 Lodi, NJ, in the Mid Towne Plaza shopping center.

To RSVP for the event, visit DentistryForChildrenUS.com/lodi-rsvp

At Dentistry for Children, we believe every child deserves access to exceptional dental care. That's why we specialize in providing gentle, effective dental services to children ages 0-17, including those with special health care needs. Our team of experienced pediatric dentists and friendly staff are dedicated to making every visit to the dentist a positive experience for children and parents alike.

Early childhood tooth decay is the most common chronic early childhood disease in the United States - five times more common than asthma, according to a recent study from the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition to being highly prevalent, tooth decay often goes untreated for children ages three and under. Dentistry for Children's providers partner with parents and caregivers to help recognize these symptoms in young children and build healthy dental habits at an early age.

Dentistry for Children stresses the importance of establishing a dental home for children by their first birthday or by the appearance of their first tooth for preventive and affordable treatment options. Our offices welcome patients with most forms of insurance, including NJ FamilyCare, Medicaid, and CHIP programs. Parents can book appointments online by visiting DentistryForChildrenUS.com.

About Dentistry for Children

Dentistry for Children has been providing quality pediatric dental care to New Jersey families for more than 40 years. With eight practices spanning five counties in Northern and Central New Jersey, Dentistry for Children provides access to dental care and orthodontics that is engaging, fun, and educational for our little patients and parents alike. Dentistry for Children is an affiliate practice supported by Spark Dental Management. To learn more, visit www.DentistryforChildrenUS.com or call (833) KIDS-DFC.

Contact:

Joe Lichty, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

484.787.2908

SOURCE Dentistry for Children