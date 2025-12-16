Dentistry.One Named NJBIZ 2025 For-Profit Business of the Year (1-49 Employees)

Virtual-first dental care company recognized for innovation, growth, and impact in New Jersey

METUCHEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution headquartered in Metuchen, NJ, announced it has been named the NJBIZ 2025 For-Profit Business of the Year (1–49 employees). The honor was revealed during the NJBIZ Business of the Year awards celebration held Dec. 11, 2025 at The DoubleTree by Hilton Somerset.

The NJBIZ Business of the Year program recognizes standout New Jersey organizations for their commitment to professional excellence, business growth, and community impact. Dentistry.One was selected as the winner in its category by an independent panel of judges as part of the program's 20th year.

Dentistry.One helps people take the next step in their oral health journey by offering convenient access to virtual dental care, connecting patients to a nationwide network of dentists, providing personalized support, and helping coordinate in-person care when needed.

"We're honored to be recognized by NJBIZ as a 2025 Business of the Year winner," said Brant Herman, Founder and CEO of Dentistry.One and MouthWatch. "This award reflects our team's commitment to making dental care easier to access and easier to navigate—not only here in New Jersey, but for people around the country—especially for those who face barriers like time, cost, anxiety, or limited provider availability."

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One was created to break down the barriers that prevent millions of people from accessing the dental care they need. Our vision is to make dental health accessible to everyone, unlocking the significant health and cost-saving benefits that come with a healthy mouth. Offering online consultations, AI-powered tools, and seamless care coordination, Dentistry.One empowers patients to take control of their oral and overall health. To learn more, visit https://dentistry.one/.

