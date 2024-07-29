Dentists May Be the Secret to Better Sleep

Total Snooze Sleep Treatment Now Open in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your dentist likely knows more about your sleep issues than you realize. Total Snooze, a new sleep treatment center in St. George, Utah, has paired with Apple a Day Dental to amplify these undiagnosed sleep apnea issues and provide better sleep solutions to the region.

An estimated 50-70 million adults suffer from sleep apnea and disorders that can cause high blood pressure, heart issues, stroke, depression, fatigue, and other medical problems.

Dr. Julie Buchanan from Total Snooze and Apple a Day Dental Total Snooze can help some sleep apnea sufferers move away from large CPAP machines. Depending on the type of sleep apnea, patients can move toward dental oral appliances which are easier to use, smaller, and quieter.

"Your mouth can reveal a lot about your sleep health," says Dr. Julie Buchanan, DDS and co-founder of Total Snooze and Apple a Day Dental. "Symptoms like broken teeth, jaw pain, and dry mouth often point to underlying sleep issues that can prevent you from losing weight, make you tired all the time, and impact your heart, focus, and mood."

Total Snooze was created to address serious symptoms after Buchanan heard a family member struggling to breathe while sleeping. As Buchanan dug into treatment options, she expanded her training to improve overall health through teeth and sleep.

"Most people don't go to the dentist to talk about their sleep," Buchanan said. "But your mouth tells you a lot about your overall health. It is hard to imagine, but one dentist visit could save you from a stroke."

Total Snooze helps St. George residents improve their sleep quality by leveraging dental and medical expertise. Sleep apnea patients also appreciate dental oral appliance options that are less noisy and more convenient than continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.

While undiagnosed sleep apnea patients appreciate the company's ease of providing a free sleep quiz on Total Snooze.com, which uses medical assessments to determine next steps for better sleep,

"Other patients buy mouth guards off the internet and hope they work," Buchanan said. "We get the appeal, but how can you remedy something when you might not fully understand the problem? Our goal is to help you understand that problem with the help of medically-licensed professionals so you can make better decisions about your sleep and health."

St. George residents can visit totalsnooze.com to take their free sleep quiz or stop by Total Snooze, which is located inside the Apple a Day office suite at 382 S Bluff Street, Suite #200 on the St. George bluff.

Offering at-home sleep tests and virtual medical appointments, Total Snooze guides customers to better sleep with a free sleep apnea quiz to screen as well as education on other resources to improve sleep.

Total Snooze works with third-party, licensed medical professionals by streamlining the testing and treatment process.

