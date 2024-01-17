DENTOLOGIE CONTINUES CHICAGOLAND EXPANSION IN 2024, TESTING FIRST NONURBAN DENTAL STUDIO LOCATION

Newly opened Dentologie Oak Park marks the first suburban studio for the Chicago-based dental group

CHICAGO , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentologie, a Chicago-based dental group reinventing the dental experience, is expanding into the suburban market for the first time with the opening of its Oak Park, Illinois location.

Dentologie plans to open 8—12 more practices with continued penetration in Chicago; expand into new markets in 2024 and 2025; further develop the Dentologie tech platform; and grow the HQ team. As of the Oak Park opening, the company now operates 10 Chicagoland locations in neighborhoods like the South Loop, Streeterville, Bucktown, West Loop, Clark & Diversey, Gold Coast, River North, Southport Corridor, Lincoln Park, and more.

"We've been penetrating the urban market in Chicago and are excited to continue to expand," said Dentologie head of real estate Michael Zennedijian. "Oak Park is our first-ever suburban location, and we anticipate opening in additional suburbs in the future. Data drives our decision making, and suburban locations are a natural expansion for us. We will grow upon a foundation of our 60,000 patients and, with a primarily Millennial clientele, some are making the transition from city to suburbs. We're looking forward to doing the same."

In both the urban and suburban locations, Dentologie aims for accessibility for the everyday patient, opening in locales convenient to where people are buying groceries, working out, and running errands. The tech-enabled and patient-focused practices combine hospitality with the patient experience, which translates to amenities like direct communication between patient and provider outside of the office; design-forward and aesthetically pleasing studios that lean more high-end retail experience than traditional dental office; and standout customer service that helps ease dental anxiety.

Dentologie Oak Park opened at 7201 Lake Street in early January 2024. For more information, please visit dentologie.com or follow along on social media at @dentologie.

