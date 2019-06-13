Denton County Partners with HomeWAV to Offer Lowest Video Visitation Rates in the Country

DENTON, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeWAV is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Denton County Jail in Denton, Texas. HomeWAV is the leader in providing simple and secure inmate communication solutions, including a patented video visitation system with more user-friendly options.

"The HomeWAV system saves countless hours for correction officers and administrative staff as well as general cost savings for the facility," stated John Best, President of HomeWAV. "The biggest advantages in using HomeWAV, however, are the benefits it offers inmates and their families. We are excited to provide a more natural way for spouses, children, and friends to visit their loved one and maintain connections during incarceration."

Video visitation for inmates is nothing new for Denton County Jail, but their recent contract with HomeWAV will save both the facility and families significant amounts of money.

Denton County's previous partner charged $5.99 for a 30-minute video visit. With HomeWAV, visitors will only be billed for the minutes they use, in 1-minute increments at a rate of $.10/minute. These are the lowest rates in the country for video visitations.

To attain these historically low rates, Denton County has chosen to receive zero commission from the video visits, putting the inmates and their family and friends first. In addition to free onsite visitation, HomeWAV and Denton County have partnered to offer each inmate one free remote visit per week.

"We feel that the HomeWAV system is truly a win-win for detention facilities as well as the inmates' families," continued Best. "We are honored that the County of Denton feels the same."

About HomeWAV

HomeWAV is the leader in providing detention facilities with comprehensive inmate video visitation solutions and hardware. Utilizing patented technology with an emphasis on convenience and usability, their all-in-one approach includes not only video visitation, but the option for voice calls, messaging, law libraries, inmate forms and more.

For more information about the services offered by HomeWAV, or to inquire about a partnership, visit their website at www.homewav.com.

