Denton Vacuum Announces Follow-On Order for Infinity FA Ion Beam Etch Delayering System

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denton Vacuum LLC today announced it won a repeat system order for its Infinity FA failure analysis system from a leading global semiconductor memory device manufacturer. The Infinity FA is an ion beam etch chip delayering system for semiconductor failure analysis and quality assurance. This second system will be placed at a manufacturing location as the process and technology have been validated in at the manufacturer's Research and Development center.

Denton Vacuum Infinity FA System

Dr. David Douglass, Senior Product Manager at Denton Vacuum, commented, "Denton's low ion energy, broad beam etch capability uniquely enables large area, rapid processing of semiconductor devices. Traditionally, this is a very slow, iterative process requiring highly skilled operators and multiple delayering techniques. The Infinity FA can rapidly etch highly uniform, planar, large areas of interest. The integrated Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometer (SIMS) enables precision endpoint control at each layer."

Frank Cumbo, President and CEO of Denton Vacuum, added, "this manufacturing site order validates Denton's belief that this technology can revolutionize the Failure Analysis process by pushing higher capability FA techniques out of the lab and into the fab. This will enable faster defect identification and next generation device optimization. The low ion energy is particularly important for advanced chips based on 7nm or less processes, since high ion energies like those found in focused ion beam and other ion beam technologies will damage the features of interest, preventing proper failure analysis."

About Denton Vacuum LLC

Denton Vacuum empowers the optoelectronic and semiconductor markets, helping engineers optimize processes and solve production challenges while improving manufacturing yields and gaining efficiency and throughput. Denton's continuous commitment to research and development of thin film technology, including its proprietary integrated diagnostic systems, enables predictable, repeatable performance in a wide process window. Denton's breadth of technologies and market focus pave the way in advancing such diverse applications as electron microscopy and microanalyses to providing market-leading solutions for IR detectors, semiconductor lasers and precision optics.

