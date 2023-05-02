Denton Vacuum Announces New Order for Second Infinity Biased Target Ion Beam Deposition System

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denton Vacuum LLC announces it has won a new system order for semiconductor laser facet coating from a leading laser manufacturer. The system utilizes Denton's patented bias target technology. This is the second laser manufacturer to switch to Denton's patented bias target sputtering for laser facet coating in the past year.

Denton Vacuum Infinity Biased Target Ion Beam Deposition System.

Dr. David Douglass, Vice President of Marketing and Technology at Denton Vacuum, commented, "Denton's bias target technology has been demonstrated to deposit uniquely low contamination films, and ion beam sputtering provides the lowest defect density. These two capabilities combine to provide the purest, lowest defect films which lead to higher laser damage threshold. This allows our customers to extract more power from individual laser diodes and lower their cost per watt."

Frank Cumbo, President and CEO of Denton Vacuum, added, "We are pleased to see market penetration for bias target sputtering. In addition to laser facet coating, we are seeing opportunities to expand into new markets and applications such as ultrathin barriers, low resistivity contacts, and low energy etch for high performance computing. Bias target sputtering also provides a tremendous advantage for meeting the ultra-low defect density requirement of EUV mask blanks."

The Infinity Biased Target Ion Beam Deposition system boasts low operating pressure and low ion energy which makes the sputter module an ideal solution for next-generation high TCR focal plane arrays and laser bar facet coatings. It is fully compatible with Denton's Versa Cluster platform to maximize throughput and process efficiency.

For more information, contact Dr. Douglass at [email protected].

About Denton Vacuum LLC

Denton Vacuum empowers the optoelectronic and semiconductor markets, helping engineers optimize processes and solve production challenges while improving manufacturing yields and gaining efficiency and throughput. Denton's continuous commitment to research and development of thin film technology, including its proprietary integrated diagnostic systems, enables predictable, repeatable performance in a wide process window. Denton's breadth of technologies and market focus pave the way in advancing such diverse applications as electron microscopy and microanalyses to providing market-leading solutions for IR detectors, semiconductor lasers and precision optics.

Contact information:

Visit our website at www.dentonvacuum.com or call toll free 1-800-666-6004.

SOURCE Denton Vacuum LLC