DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0 Lets Hygienists Speak Naturally

Real language periodontal charting facilitates Revenue Growth. Behind the simplicity is a mathematical AI language model built for the real rhythm of perio exams.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has watched a great hygienist perform a perio exam knows the rhythm.

The numbers come fast. The workflow shifts. A hygienist moves from probing depths to bleeding, from recession to MGJ, from one tooth to a range, from facial to lingual, from a clean sequence to a correction, interruption, or follow-on finding. The speech is natural, efficient, and clinically meaningful.

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But most software does not understand that choreography.

Most perio dictation tools work only when the hygienist learns the system's preferred script: say it this way, stay in this order, avoid mixed phrases, do not jump around, speak like a robot.

DentScribe built Perio Charting 3.0 for the opposite reality.

Today, DentScribe announced DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0, a real-time Edge AI system designed to understand the natural perio language hygienists and dentists already use. Instead of training clinicians to speak like software, DentScribe teaches the software the governed structure of clinical periodontal speech.

"Perio charting should not feel like learning a new language," said Dr. Vinni K. Singh, Founder & CEO of DentScribe. "The clinician already has a language. It is fast, nuanced, and clinically efficient. DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0 was built to understand that language."

A dentist who reviewed DentScribe Perio Charting described it as "the most intuitive and easy-to-use perio charting solution" they had seen.

Where Math Meets Dentistry

Perio charting sounds simple until you try to teach software how clinicians actually speak.

A hygienist might say:

"tooth 4 bleeding all around"

"all around tooth 4 bleeding"

"4 4 4 bleeding tooth 4 all around"

To a dental professional, those phrases make sense. To ordinary software, they can look like different commands.

DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0 was built to understand the math underneath the language.

The system models periodontal dictation as a structured clinical language:

PerioVernacularCompleteness = Surface × ToothTarget × PDState × Quadrant × ArchContext × AncillaryReading × Site × Scope

In other words, DentScribe is not just listening for keywords. It is modeling how surfaces, teeth, sites, quadrants, probing depths, bleeding, recession, MGJ, mobility, scope, lists, and ranges interact in real time.

That is why the experience feels natural. The hygienist does not have to memorize the software's script. DentScribe learns the governed structure of the clinical workflow.

Built for Real Perio Exams

Real perio dictation is messy because real clinical work is dynamic.

A clinician may start with probing depths, jump to bleeding, return to probing, add recession, call out a range, use an abbreviation, correct a prior value, or continue through an inherited context without restating every detail.

DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0 is designed for those realities.

It supports shorthand such as:

"1 DB 1 1 1"

"bleeding 4 and 5 and 6"

"6 through 11 GM 2 mm"

"bleeding teeth one through thirty-two all sites"

It is also engineered for more complex mixed workflows, such as:

"tooth 5 DB 5 5 5 bleeding 6 6 6 recession 1 2 3 lingual 15 through 8 bleeding all surfaces"

"1 DB 1 1 1 2 2 2 3 3 3 GM 1 2 3 lingual number 16 through 13 MGJ 3 2 1"

That is where the difference becomes clear.

DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0 is not just listening for commands. It is tracking clinical state. It understands that meaning can depend on the current tooth, side, quadrant, active probing-depth cursor, inherited targets, missing or skipped teeth, interruptions, re-anchors, and follow-on findings.

That matters because perio charting is not a neat series of isolated phrases. It is a live clinical workflow.

DentScribe also designed the system to handle the messy realities of speech. A distorted term, a fused phrase, a split word, a noisy transcript, or a background interruption should not automatically become a false chart entry. DentScribe's architecture separates connection resilience from semantic recovery, and when the evidence is not strong enough, the system is designed to abstain rather than guess.

"DentScribe's ground-truth approach starts with what clinicians actually say and turns it into structured action," said Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, Board Chair of DentScribe. "Perio Charting 3.0 brings that approach to one of the most technically challenging workflows in dentistry."

The benefits are clear:

For Hygienists: Chart naturally and improve patient care.

For Dentists: Elevate case acceptance through clearer co-diagnosis and slash claim denials with bulletproof documentation.

For DSOs: Deploy a scalable charting experience that drives periodontal diagnoses and unlocks network-wide hygiene revenue.

And for DentScribe, it reinforces a larger belief: dental AI should adapt to the way clinicians work, not the other way around.

DentScribe Perio Charting 3.0 is part of the broader DentScribe platform, which includes AI SOAP notes, DentScribe CoPilot, DentScribe GPS, treatment coordinator notes, patient after-care summaries, doctor communications, and PMS-connected documentation workflows.

Ready to see it? Book a live demo: https://www.dentscribe.ai/book-a-demo

About DentScribe

DentScribe (SuhaviAI, Inc.) is the AI platform for dental documentation and production. DentScribe automatically generates comprehensive SOAP notes from dentist-patient conversations and publishes them directly into leading practice management systems. With DentScribe CoPilot, those notes become chairside checklists that close care gaps and increase case acceptance. With DentScribe GPS, leaders gain a practice-wide daily brief that turns morning huddles into a reliable engine for production and patient outcomes. Founded by practicing dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh in Sunnyvale, California, DentScribe helps dentists reclaim time, deliver better care, and grow their practices, without changing how they work. Learn more or book a demo at dentscribe.ai.

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SOURCE DentScribe