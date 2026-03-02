DentScribe Receives Notice of Allowance for First U.S. Patent, Validating Its Agentic AI Platform for Dentistry

Allowed claims cover real-time dental speech capture, schema-driven structured SOAP generation, PMS-native publishing, and automated care-gap and revenue opportunity checklists via CoPilot and GPS.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentScribe today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its first patent application: U.S. Patent Application Serial No. 18/593,903, titled "System, Method, and Apparatus for Automating Creation of Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan (SOAP) Reports," filed March 2, 2024. The Notice of Allowance represents a major milestone for DentScribe and validates the foundational inventions behind DentScribe's agentic AI engine: technology designed to transform chairside conversations into structured clinical documentation and revenue-generating action.

What the allowed claims cover

The allowed claims protect a system that automates dental clinical documentation end-to-end, including:

Real-time operatory speech capture and transcription tuned for dentistry : including recognition of dental terminology such as tooth numbering schemes, periodontal charting terms, and orthodontic descriptors.

: including recognition of dental terminology such as tooth numbering schemes, periodontal charting terms, and orthodontic descriptors. Structured clinical extraction using multiple parallel prompt modules : designed to extract standardized categories across the dental record (including periodontal findings, hard tissue findings, radiographic findings, orthodontic conditions, assessment, treatment plan, referrals, consent, and patient education) and aggregate them into a structured record.

: designed to extract standardized categories across the dental record (including periodontal findings, hard tissue findings, radiographic findings, orthodontic conditions, assessment, treatment plan, referrals, consent, and patient education) and aggregate them into a structured record. Practice-specific Plan automation through template-to-CDT mapping : converting a practice's unstructured templates into a persistent mapping between CDT procedure codes and practice-specific procedural steps, then using that mapping to automatically populate the Plan section of the SOAP note.

: converting a practice's unstructured templates into a persistent mapping between CDT procedure codes and practice-specific procedural steps, then using that mapping to automatically populate the Plan section of the SOAP note. PMS-native publishing : inserting the structured SOAP note directly into dental practice management systems using interfaces aligned to the PMS data model.

: inserting the structured SOAP note directly into dental practice management systems using interfaces aligned to the PMS data model. Automated chart review and opportunity surfacing : analyzing historical SOAP notes to detect unfinished, deferred, or overlooked treatments, generating a patient-specific checklist, and presenting it at the point of care.

: analyzing historical SOAP notes to detect unfinished, deferred, or overlooked treatments, generating a patient-specific checklist, and presenting it at the point of care. Practice-wide daily operational dashboard: aggregating patient-level opportunities across the day's schedule into a dashboard segmented by provider, operatory, discipline, and production value tier to support morning huddles and daily execution.

Why this matters to dentistry

Documentation tools often stop at transcription. DentScribe's patented approach is designed to go further. It turns clinical conversation into structured documentation, then turns documentation into revenue, including chairside checklists and daily operational planning designed to catch all production opportunities. This is the basis of DentScribe's "closed loop" platform: capture → structure → publish → surface opportunities → execute.

"This Notice of Allowance is a landmark moment for DentScribe and for dental AI," said Dr. Vinni K. Singh, DDS, Founder & CEO of DentScribe. "It validates the core inventions we built to do what dentistry actually needs: listen in real time, understand clinical context, produce structured SOAP documentation, and then convert that documentation into follow-up actions that improve care delivery and increase production. This is the foundation for DentScribe's agentic platform, where the chart doesn't just get written; it gets used. This gives DentScribe a sophisticated moat against competitors."

Individual practices and Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) of all sizes leverage DentScribe's specialized capabilities to standardize clinical documentation. The platform transforms structured SOAP notes into strategic assets by converting documentation into follow-up actions that improve care delivery and increase production.

"Most systems capture words. This invention protects a system that captures clinical intent and operationalizes it," said Dr. Ratinder Paul Ahuja, PhD, Board Chair of DentScribe. "As an inventor, I'm excited by the scope and rigor of what's been allowed: real-time, schema-driven clinical extraction, deterministic structuring, and a closed loop from documentation into decision support and daily operations. This is the kind of foundational innovation that will define the next decade of AI in dentistry."

Availability

DentScribe's platform is available now for dental practices and DSOs. To learn more about DentScribe's agentic documentation suite, including chairside CoPilot checklists and GPS daily production planning, schedule a live demo.

About DentScribe

DentScribe is the AI platform for dental documentation and production. DentScribe automatically generates comprehensive SOAP notes from dentist-patient conversations and publishes them directly into leading practice management systems. With DentScribe CoPilot, those notes become chairside checklists that close care gaps and increase case acceptance. With DentScribe GPS, leaders gain a practice-wide daily brief that turns morning huddles into a reliable engine for production and patient outcomes. Founded by practicing dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh in Sunnyvale, California, DentScribe helps dentists reclaim time, deliver better care, and grow their practices, without changing how they work.

