DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) and Encourages Long-Term XRAY Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) ("Dentsply") on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Dentsply on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock between June 9, 2021 and November 13, 2022. According to the complaint, during that time period Dentsply and certain of the company's senior executive officers materially misrepresented the company's financial and operational results for the second half of fiscal 2021 by engaging in "channel stuffing," "off-book arrangements," "enhanced incentives" to end-users, and the delayed issuance of rebate checks.

The complaint further details how, through a series of partial disclosures between April 2022 and November 2022 – which included resignations, terminations, and an internal investigation by the company's Audit and Finance Committee – investors slowly learned the truth about the company's prior misrepresentations and suffered economic damages as a result therefrom. During that time period, the company's stock price declining from a value of approximately $48.00 per share in April 2022 to approximately $30.00 per share in November 2022.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Dentsply's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct and disclosures.

Current Dentsply shareholders who purchased or acquired shares of XRAY stock prior to April 11, 2022

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dentsply-sirona/

