Dentsply Sirona announces that DS World Las Vegas 2024 will take place on September 26-28 at Caesars Forum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsply Sirona today announced that its 2024 DS World Las Vegas event will take place on September 26-28 at Caesars Forum. While the event was previously scheduled to take place in early October, the date was changed in response to customer feedback.

Fig. 1: Dentsply Sirona World Las Vegas will take place September 26-28 at Caesars Forum. Fig. 2: Image of Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, USA

Dentsply Sirona World in Las Vegas is one of the dental industry's most anticipated annual clinical education events. Attendees can expect an unparalleled immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary. This unique event includes market-leading dental education, networking opportunities with clinicians from around the world, and unforgettable entertainment. Each year, thousands of dental professionals come together for an engaging, empowering, and unique experience with more than 100 education courses presented by distinguished experts. Attendees can also expect to experience exciting new products and solutions.

More details about the program for Dentsply Sirona World 2024 will be announced soon. Dental professionals can sign up to Save the Date on the DS World website: https://dentsplysirona.com/dsworld

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

