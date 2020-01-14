Dentsu Aegis Network acquires E-Nor bolstering Cardinal Path

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired Santa Clara, Calif.-based E-Nor, a pioneer in the Google Analytics platform that has deployed and supported state-of-the-art analytics platforms for hundreds of clients. E-Nor will join Dentsu's marketing analytics consulting arm, Cardinal Path, creating a significant force around the Google marketing stack through expertise and licensing.

Founded in 2003 as an analytics consultancy, E-Nor's client base has grown to include Fortune 500 brands such as Salesforce, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Accenture, as well as government agencies and organizations, including the U.S. State Department, and the Environmental Protection Agency. They are headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across North America and the Middle East.

The acquisition of E-Nor further scales Dentsu Aegis Network's platform offerings and competitive positioning. In 2016, Dentsu Aegis Network acquired Cardinal Path, a marketing analytics firm with advanced digital data capabilities and partnerships including Adobe, Google - including as a leading reseller of Google Analytics 360 - Salesforce, Tableau, Tealium, and others. With the purchase of a second Google Marketing Platform Sales & Service Partner, the network now houses the largest Google Analytics 360 reseller and services business in the world.

"The acquisition of E-Nor gives us a unique standing in the marketing analytics space," stated Alex Langshur, Co-CEO, Cardinal Path. "We are bringing together business-critical, geographically diverse, and difficult-to-find talent which will further extend our delivery scale and thought leadership within the Google Marketing and Cloud market. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Feras and his team and believe they will be instrumental in helping us to deliver the specialized analytics solutions that are in high-demand across our Dentsu Aegis Network client base."

Feras Alhlou, CEO, E-Nor said, "E-Nor has built a reputation for its industry-leading marketing analytics and data intelligence expertise. Our ability to add immediate business value - from best-in-class implementations to advanced analytics - will unlock further potential for clients across the network. Our values, passion for what we do, dedication to our customers, and depth of knowledge and experience, are very much aligned with Cardinal Path. Together, we will accelerate a joint vision to be the competitive advantage organizations need."

Notes to Editors:

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of the Dentsu Group, Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 47,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

About Cardinal Path

Cardinal Path is a data & marketing analytics consulting firm that helps marketers win in the digital economy. As trusted martech advisors partnered with top vendors including Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Tableau and more, Cardinal Path is also the largest reseller and "go-to" firm for the Google Marketing Platform. Fortune 1000 brands turn to Cardinal Path to transform their marketing capabilities through digital intelligence. We have conducted thousands of successful engagements for the world's leading brands, including Intel, Bridgestone, ASICS, Rite Aid, Hewlett Packard, Morningstar, Toyota, and more.

SOURCE Dentsu Aegis Network

