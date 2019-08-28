Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Top Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Agency MuteSix

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Aegis Network today announced the acquisition of MuteSix, a top digital performance agency and one of the world's largest direct-to-consumer marketing agencies. MuteSix will join iProspect, a leading global digital performance agency. Going forward, the agency will be called "MuteSix, an iProspect Company."

As all marketers demand more accountability from their marketing spend, and increasingly launch and build brands through performance marketing channels, the acquisition of MuteSix supports Dentsu Aegis Network's continued growth strategy for the U.S. Additionally, it extends iProspect's suite of performance marketing solutions for both enterprise and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketers.

"DTC advertisers are born from performance, building their brands online through smart targeting, engaging creative and seamless customer experiences, and MuteSix is the leading solutions provider for this hyper-growth category," said Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO, iProspect US. "With their expertise in this unique segment of the market, combined with our deep experience working with larger portfolio enterprise companies and global performance marketers, we now offer a full suite of performance marketing solutions for clients at every stage of their growth."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MuteSix was founded in 2015 by Steve Weiss and Daniel Rutberg. By marrying high-quality creative with extensive knowledge of digital performance and social ad platforms, the agency has differentiated itself and today is one of Facebook's largest direct response advertisers. It provides scalable marketing solutions for clients across a broad spectrum of start-ups, established blue chips, and challenger brands across various B2B and B2C industries. In 2018, MuteSix was named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, home to 120 talented employees.

MuteSix CEO Steve Weiss and President Daniel Rutberg will continue to lead the agency and will report directly to Jeremy Cornfeldt.

"iProspect is one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a proven leader when it comes to innovation in the industry. We truly have the same DNA," said Weiss. "Together with iProspect, MuteSix is able to service the best direct-to-consumer brands on a global scale, extending our capabilities and offerings to provide solutions to clients beyond Facebook and Google."

In the last four years, Dentsu Aegis Network has closed more than 100 acquisitions. In the last five years, iProspect has made five U.S.-based acquisitions in order to help clients fully own and personalize every media touchpoint during the consumer's path to purchase, delivering better performance and driving business outcomes. These acquisitions include content performance agency Covario, attribution shop Rockett Interactive, personalization and landing page optimization platform Leapfrog Online, and multicultural agency M8.

CG Petsky Prunier, part of the Canaccord Genuity Group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to MuteSix. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

About iProspect

iProspect is the first truly global digital marketing agency, with 4,600+ employees in 94 offices across 56 countries. A trusted partner with an in-depth understanding of consumer behavior, iProspect reshapes brand strategies to meet the fast-paced demands of the convergent world with a focus on exceeding the client's business objectives.

Our global reach, in-depth knowledge of diverse local markets, and expertise produce award-winning, performance-based marketing strategies for leading brands such as General Motors, Hilton, Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, and many others. In 2017, iProspect was named a leader in Forrester Research Inc.'s "The Forrester Wave" Report for search marketing agencies. iProspect has also been listed as the "Best Agency for Performance Marketing" by iMedia three years in a row, MediaPost's 2015 Search Agency of the Year and iMedia's Best Agency for Search.

For more information, visit www.iProspect.com or follow us on Twitter @iProspect.

