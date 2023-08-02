Dentsu Helps Brands Create Generative AI-Powered Customer Experiences with Salesforce

Merkle

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu and Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced that they are collaborating with Salesforce to offer AI expertise to marketing and commerce leaders. Merkle's generative AI solution, Merkle GenCX, will be available for businesses to use with Salesforce Einstein GPT to help brands harness the power of generative AI to deliver, manage, and optimize connected customer experiences.         

By informing every customer interaction with AI-driven insights, brands have a massive opportunity to create relevant, personalized experiences at scale. Leveraging Merkle GenCX, businesses who use Salesforce Einstein GPT will help accelerate business outcomes for marketing and commerce leaders.  

"Our GenCX solution combines our proprietary data assets and large knowledge models, as well as third-party large language models, to enable brands to connect more closely with their customers," said Shirli Zelcer, global head of analytics and data platforms at Merkle. "We believe that as clients adopt this exciting technology to deepen and accelerate their customer insights and personalization programs, they will be able to connect on a more human level and gain a distinct competitive advantage."

Merkle recently launched its proprietary identity resolution solution, Merkury, on Salesforce AppExchange. By leveraging Merkury in addition to Salesforce Einstein GPT when available and GenCX, brands will be able to generate actionable insights from large enterprise data sets and turn insights into action by automating marketing and commerce use cases, including predictive modeling, profiling, audience definition, look-alike modeling, creative decisioning, personalization, and ad copy generation.   

Dentsu will also leverage the Merkle AI Lab to drive continued innovation in AI-enabled marketing and commerce. Brands looking to quickly take advantage of these new capabilities will have access to experts who can assess their readiness for generative AI and accelerate deployment, adoption, and business process transformation.                                             

"Businesses are looking to harness the power of generative AI to connect with their customers through more engaging and personalized moments, and they want to do this with greater efficiency," said Stephen Hammond, EVP and GM of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce. "Dentsu and Merkle's work with Salesforce will give the opportunity to generate actionable AI-driven insights from trusted first-party data that enables them to deliver more personalized, automated, and effective campaigns."    

"The power of AI, data, and CRM brings the future of customer experience into market today, and the combination of GenCX and Einstein GPT truly revolutionizes customer experiences, as well as business process efficiencies," said Michael Komasinski, Americas CEO at dentsu and global CEO at Merkle. "We continue to innovate and invest in accelerators for growth and create solutions that deliver competitive advantage for the brands we serve."                  

Merkle became a Salesforce partner in 2004, and Merkle's solutions enable businesses using Salesforce to better understand consumer behavior and deliver secure, personal customer experiences in real time. Dentsu and Merkle have more than 2,500 Salesforce certified employees with 5,000 Salesforce certifications globally.                                                        

