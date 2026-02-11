NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dentsu, a global leader in media and marketing, and BranchLab, an AI-native technology company pioneering privacy-conscious audience modeling for healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership designed to redefine how healthcare brands identify and reach healthcare consumers and providers.

Through this partnership, dentsu's proprietary data integrates with BranchLab's Pathwai™ platform, a neural network-based modeling system that uses anonymized data to create audiences for healthcare marketing within demographic datasets. Together, they transform dentsu's data into healthcare-relevant, targetable segments that are anticipated to perform as well as, or better than legacy, medical claims-based targeting methods.

Dentsu Integrates with BranchLab's AI Platform, Pathwai™ to Transform Data into Audiences for Healthcare Post this

Pathwai™ reinvents audience design with an agentic self-serve interface that can transform any demographic database into privacy-conscious healthcare targeting segments using an entirely new application of Deep Learning AI. The platform enables dentsu to design, activate, and measure healthcare consumer, caregiver, and healthcare professional audiences based on historical results from anonymized health outcomes such as a diagnosis, prescription fills, procedures, patient care, and much more. The result is a scalable, privacy-conscious approach that is anticipated to unlock the value of dentsu's data for healthcare marketing, enabling nationwide audience activation, improved qualified reach, and incorporation of brand first-party data into the modeling process.

"As dentsu continues to build bridges with the industry's most innovative technology partners, this partnership with BranchLab gives dentsu clients a powerful new capability, connecting real-world health outcomes with dentsu's privacy-conscious consumer intelligence," said Brad Fox, SVP, Health Media at dentsu. "This integration brings audience design in-house, applying cutting-edge tools to dentsu's best in class data to deliver higher performance and greater qualified reach – a pivotal advancement in healthcare marketing."

BranchLab builds brand-specific neural networks on anonymized clinical data to model and predict data patterns that indicate likely target audiences within demographic datasets. Its deep learning architecture translates millions of anonymous real-world patient journeys into privacy-conscious audience segments that can be activated across media channels, including streaming and addressable TV, programmatic, social, and digital media.

"Our collaboration with dentsu represents a significant advancement in privacy-conscious, outcome-driven healthcare marketing," said Michael Parkes, Co-Founder, President & CRO of BranchLab. "By integrating Pathwai's predictive AI with dentsu's leading consumer dataset, we're empowering teams to design and activate high-performance audiences anticipated to drive measurable results in audience quality, incremental prescriptions, and new healthcare consumer engagement. This bleeding edge application of advanced AI is proving to accelerate access to life-improving care while setting a new bar for standards of privacy and transparency."

Key benefits of the dentsu–BranchLab partnership include:

Unlocking New Value from dentsu Data: Enables healthcare marketers to leverage dentsu's leading consumer dataset to design and activate privacy-forward audiences for healthcare campaigns.

Enables healthcare marketers to leverage dentsu's leading consumer dataset to design and activate privacy-forward audiences for healthcare campaigns. Predictive Targeting: Neural networks trained on anonymized health data to predict likely condition-based audiences, enabling more effective targeting that helps audiences self-educate, engage and seek treatment earlier in their healthcare journey.

Neural networks trained on anonymized health data to predict likely condition-based audiences, enabling more effective targeting that helps audiences self-educate, engage and seek treatment earlier in their healthcare journey. Supervised AI Learning: Real-world health outcomes will continuously inform and refine the models, likely driving measurable performance improvement.

Real-world health outcomes will continuously inform and refine the models, likely driving measurable performance improvement. Designed for HIPAA-Compliance & Nationwide Use: Data used for modeling is HIPAA de-identified, and the collaboration is designed to support compliance with state privacy regulations, allowing privacy-conscious activation.

This launch marks the foundation of a long-term initiative, with future phases expanding the integration across dentsu's product suites to unify health intelligence across the marketing ecosystem.

About BranchLab

BranchLab is an AI company setting a new standard in privacy-first, outcome-based commercialization for healthcare. Its proprietary platform, Pathwai™, enables pharmaceutical brands, agencies, and media partners to design, activate, and measure audiences defined by real-world outcomes, such as prescriptions, diagnoses, or healthcare visits, using only demographic data. Learn more at www.branchlab.com.

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

Find out more:

www.dentsu.com

www.group.dentsu.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE BranchLab Inc