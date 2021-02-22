dentsu Media to use Comscore for Local Television in 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that dentsu Media will expand its long-standing partnership with Comscore, adding dentsu's M1 advanced audiences platform to its local market agreement.

"We believe in the meaningful progress that our agencies can deliver for our clients through the use of M1's advanced audience capabilities for local investment, and Comscore's transformative approach to data and currency makes us even stronger," said Jennifer Hungerbuhler, EVP, Managing Director, Local Video and Audio Investment, dentsu Media. "Furthermore, the integration of over 10 million additional households into Comscore's measurement footprint was a real driver for us, and we look forward to transacting on the audience-based data in 2021."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with dentsu Media," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "They are forward thinkers and we are proud to expand our efforts with them."

Comscore is a leader in instigating change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender and evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. The strength of Comscore's information is driving market share expansion for Comscore's agency business, which has experienced double-digit year over year growth in new business since 2017.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About dentsu

Part of dentsu, dentsu international helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. Follow us on social @dentsuUSA.

