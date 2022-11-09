Dentsu Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Adobe Services

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu International and Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that Everest Group positioned dentsu as a Leader in the Adobe Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022.

Everest Group's report recognizes the need for enterprises to implement a holistic experience design strategy and acknowledges Adobe, with its endless offerings across creative, experience, and document cloud, as a leading provider. The report assesses 24 IT services providers and design agencies on the Adobe Services PEAK Matrix, a comprehensive evaluation and categorization of providers based on their Adobe services capabilities across the value chain of services.

As partners, dentsu, Merkle, and Adobe work together to accelerate identity and customer experience transformation initiatives for leading global brands. Merkle is a global platinum Adobe partner and an Adobe Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner with the ability to work across Adobe applications to drive business results for brands. The launch of Merkle's Experience and Commerce practice in 2022, along with its prior acquisitions of LiveArea and DigitalPi, continue to strengthen Merkle's global Adobe practice.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group for our work with Adobe," said Owen McCorry, global chief growth and alliances officer at Merkle. "The power of our Adobe partnership is demonstrated through the innovation with which we help brands design and build a personalized experience design strategy."

The recognition from Everest Group adds to dentsu's evaluation as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. Dentsu received the highest possible scores in the Forrester report in the Adobe Commerce capabilities, Adobe B2B Marketing capabilities, and Adobe Experience Platform capabilities criteria. The agency was also recognized by reference customers for "dentsu's quality of delivery, broad tech coverage, and Adobe knowledge."

To learn more about dentsu and Merkle's Adobe practice, visit Global Tech Alliances | dentsu and Adobe Experience Cloud Partnership | Merkle .

