Dentures Market Size Worth ~US$ 3.82 billion by 2030: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dentures market is expected to clock ~US$ 3.82 billion by 2030 owing to a rise in the geriatric population, poor oral health conditions, and technological advancements state Growth Plus Reports

Key Industry Development

North America ruled the dentures marketplace and accounted for the biggest sales proportion in the past few years, attributable to the technologically superior healthcare infrastructure, preventive methods toward oral care and hygiene, presence of impartial dental practices, increase in R&D, and growing disposable incomes.

Request for sample copy of the report: https://growthplusreports.com/report/dentures-market/7718

Growth Drivers

It is estimated that more than 20% of the population aged 65 and older have lost their natural teeth due to tooth decay or disease. In addition, millions of people lose one or more teeth. As life expectancy increases, the number of people without teeth is predicted to increase. Therefore, the demand for dental restoration solutions such as dentures is likely to increase in the coming years. The baby boomer pool will further increase the demand for precision-engineered removable dentures.

The Global Dentures market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Usage, Mode of Dispensing, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Usage Segmentation'

The global dentures market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories

Fixed

Removable

Though the fixed dentures segment holds the largest share in the market, it is anticipated that the removable denture segment is expected to witness faster growth in the forecast period. This is attributed to the ease of use of the product. In the older stage of life, it becomes difficult to maintain removable prosthetics. Thus, fixed dentures along with mastication benefits offer natural-looking aesthetic outcomes.

Excerpts from 'By Mode of Dispensing Segmentation'

The global dentures market has been subdivided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental Labs

The dental clinics' segment has ruled the market because of the majority of patient footfall, this is expected to continue in the forecast period. Though this segment faced some challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the risk of infection transmission. However, the business has resumed with a better rate of patient retention. Also, the establishment of a number of dental clinics and dental institutes has contributed in increasing market revenue for dentures. Even the already existing clinics are now well-equipped. Thus this segment dominates the dentures market. Along with this, it has been analyzed that the dental laboratories segment is expected to observe a high CAGR during the forecast period; this is because of the increased adoption of 3D printing in laboratories to fabricate dentures.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global dentures market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW).

Europe has been observed as the second-largest segment in the dentures market. This is attributed to rising spending on dental services. For instance, the National Health Service in England spends around 4 billion on primary and secondary care dental services. Other factors propelling the dentures market are awareness of dental services, and indications. Additionally, there are increased investments and many technological advancements by key players in the European market because of its high potential. This leads to an increase in demand for the product. )

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global dentures market are

Dentsply Sirona

Modern Dental Group Limited

GC Dental

Zimmer Biomet

SHOFU Inc

Amann Girrbach AG

Thommen Medical AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Coltene Holding Ag

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Among others

Get Detailed TOC @ https://growthplusreports.com/report/dentures-market/7718

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 2.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 3.82 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 6.9 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, By Usage, By Mode of Dispensing Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

By Type:

Complete Denture

Partial Denture

By Usage

Fixed

Removable

By Mode of Dispensing Dental

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Labs

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quick buy : Dentures Market https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=25LbWKBq9bpYPBlLUnM8qwRmSOIbc6M4HgrjsoN5&report_id=7718&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports