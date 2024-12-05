DENVER ADVANCES AS ONE OF THREE FINALISTS TO HOST 2030 GAY GAMES

Potential host cities narrowed to Auckland (New Zealand), Denver (USA), Perth (Australia)

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) announced Denver as one of three international finalists to host the 2030 Gay Games. This incredible achievement marks the penultimate step towards bringing the world's premier LGBTQ+ sporting and cultural event to Colorado. Denver will now compete with Perth, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand to win the rights to host 2030 Gay Games XIII.

Denver Gay Games 2030

Over the last year the Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee (GGDEN), in partnership with Visit Denver, has worked tirelessly to develop an inclusive, competitive, and diverse slate of sporting and cultural events that would both highlight the Denver Metro areas' existing infrastructure and natural beauty, and ensure a Denver Gay Games offered opportunities for all to compete or participate regardless of their identity or athletic prowess.

GGDEN's efforts culminated in the submission of a 100 page bid book and an in-person presentation in Washington, DC this Fall, showcasing all that Denver has to offer the more than 12,000 expected participants and spectators by bringing the world " Together Out West ".

"Denver is thrilled to be selected as one of three finalists to host the 2030 Gay Games XIII. The Mile High City's rich culture, world-class dining and attractions, access to nature and commitment to inclusivity illustrate how it would be the perfect destination to attract athletes and spectators from around the world to enjoy the 2030 Games," said Richard Scharf, President and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "Since submitting our bid in Aug. 2024, the momentum has been strong thanks to the hard work and dedication of the GGDen2030 Bid Committee, which is comprised of leaders from Colorado's LGBTQ+ community and representatives of our state and city government. We look forward to working in lockstep with the committee to ensure Denver is selected and ready to welcome visitors from around the world out west."

Strong local support from a wide array of local, regional, and national elected officials, organizations, and businesses played a crucial role in securing Denver's spot as a finalist. Mayor Mike Johnston and Governor Jared Polis have given their outspoken support to the bid since its inception in the Spring, with more than 50 other individuals and organizations joining in support of the bid.

"Denver is the only US city to be a finalist to host the Gay Games, and I couldn't be more ready to welcome them," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "There's no better place to host the Gay Games than our vibrant and inclusive city."

In the coming months, GGDEN will build out an expanded bid book with more detailed plans for the 2030 Games, host a site visit of FGG delegates, and continue to build local and national support for the bid ahead of the final presentation and vote in the Fall of 2025.

Denver is bidding to bring the Gay Games back to the US for the first time since 2014, with recent games hosted in Paris (2018) and Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023); the 2026 games are set to take place in Valencia, Spain.

To learn more about Denver's bid to host the 2030 Gay Games, our upcoming events, or to learn how to get involved in the process, you can visit Denver's Gay Games Bid Site or follow along on Instagram or Facebook . To learn more about the Gay Games, including the upcoming 2026 games in Valencia, Spain, visit the FGG home page .

GGDen2030 calls to action:

Visit www.ggden2030.com to sign-up for updates & more

to sign-up for updates & more Email [email protected] Letters of support from LGBTQIA+ and ally personalities, politicians, businesses, media, sport and cultural organizations Fundraising inquiries for corporate sponsorships, foundations, individual giving Professional and volunteer support

Follow social media Facebook , Instagram ( @GayGamesDenver2030bidcity) , TikTok , and X ( @GGDenver2030 )

About the Federation of Gay Games

Built upon the principles of Participation, Inclusion, and Personal Best™ since 1982, the Federation of Gay Games exists to promote equity, diversity and inclusion through sport and culture. The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), Paris (2018), Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023), and Gay Games XII will take place in Valencia in 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney von Bergen & Lance Husak, Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee Co-Chairs

info@ggden2030.com

Matthew Bendure, Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau