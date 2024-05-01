Denver Angels and DA Ventures Seed Fund Strengthen Leadership with Key Appointments

Tech Veteran Julie Pearl joins Denver Angels as Chief Operating Officer, and Elyse Kent joins DA Ventures Seed Fund as Partner

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Angels, the leading investment syndicate connecting high-performing regional startups with experienced capital, proudly announces the appointment of tech veteran Julie Pearl as Chief Operating Officer and Elyse Kent as a Partner at DA Ventures Seed Fund .

Denver Angels , a community of over 700 investors, provides a platform for individual investors to participate in best-in-class, vetted, regional investment opportunities. To date, Denver Angels has invested $31M in growth-stage companies that have shown demonstrable traction in their markets. In June 2023, Denver Angels launched the DA Ventures Seed Fund . This new fund marked a significant step in providing a multi-stage investment strategy to include early-stage startups.

Julie Pearl brings over two decades of experience in technology. In her role as COO she will oversee daily operations, provide strategic advice to founders and guide investment decisions to build exceptional companies. Julie's career includes a number of leadership roles at Google, including Senior Director of Digital Business for Nest, Senior Director of Developer Relations for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Motorola Mobility when it was acquired by Google. Prior to Google, she served as Security Project Manager at Microsoft. She is also a member of the Advisory Board for the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Colorado, Boulder and is a Mentor at Techstars Boulder Accelerator and recently named an All Star mentor.

Elyse Kent , the newest Partner at DA Ventures Seed Fund , brings a unique understanding of startup dynamics from over a decade of hands-on operating experience in emerging tech ecosystems and venture-backed companies. Most recently serving as the Head of Platform at a prominent Colorado early-stage venture firm, Elyse has been instrumental in propelling the growth of early-stage startups. At DA Ventures Seed Fund , she will use her deep knowledge-base of leadership team dynamics and go-to-market strategies to drive new investments and foster the next generation of innovators.

"We are excited to welcome Julie and Elyse to the Denver Angels and DA Ventures Seed Fund team." says David Prichard, CEO of Denver Angels . "Their passion for growing great teams and combined track records speak volumes. We are confident that their involvement will enhance our value proposition, secure more exceptional investment opportunities, and strengthen the support we provide to the companies we invest in."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Denver Angels team and look forward to helping promote our mission of empowering entrepreneurs and investors alike," says Julie Pearl, COO of Denver Angels "I look forward to helping bridge the gap between startups and funding they need to create a stronger, economically vibrant Colorado."

With these new appointments, Denver Angels has more than 50% of its leadership roles now held by women, which furthers the firm's dedication to cultivating an inclusive environment that values varied perspectives that is crucial for innovation and growth.

About Denver Angels

Denver Angels is an investment community of Accredited Investors, High-Net-Worth Individuals, and Family Offices dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at the forefront of innovation. Denver Angels is a group of over 700 investors, many of whom are business leaders and entrepreneurs with expertise spanning nearly every industry. Our mission is to empower innovation with financial backing, expert guidance, and a robust community network, thereby enhancing Colorado's economic strength. For more information on Denver Angels, please visit www.denverangels.co .

About DA Ventures Seed Fund

In 2023, Denver Angels established the DA Ventures Seed Fund I, a multi-sector, multi-stage fund investing in Pre-Seed and Seed stage companies. This partnership provides DA Ventures the unparalleled ability to leverage the expertise of the entire Denver Angels investor community for superior deal flow, due diligence, and effective support of its portfolio companies. The DA Ventures leadership team has deep experience as investors, operators, and leaders in the Colorado ecosystem. For more information on DA Ventures Seed Fund, please visit www.daventures.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Larina Chen-Mehta

[email protected]

Olivia Ludington

(551) 795-5950

[email protected]

SOURCE Denver Angels