Denver Art Museum Collaborates with James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski for its New Restaurant

"Creativity at the Denver Art Museum won't stop at the galleries when we begin our phased reopening. We're delighted to present artful dining experiences to the museum visit, alongside an incredible partner with the expertise to bring our vision into reality," said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the museum. "Named to honor the legacy of famed Italian architect and original Martin Building designer Gio Ponti, our new restaurant and café will offer two unique gathering spaces for museum visitors and the surrounding neighborhood."

THE PONTI

Through a collaboration with James Beard Award winner and celebrated Denver chef Jennifer Jasinski, the concept of The Ponti was born. Serving as the restaurant's consulting chef, Jasinski will develop menu concepts, as well as help select and train the restaurant's culinary staff. The Ponti will combine art and dining, presenting a locally-sourced and inspired menu with high standards of sustainability. The Ponti's distinctive offerings will include an emphasis on vegetables, utilizing ancient grains and heirloom legumes complemented by handmade pastas, fish and meat. The seasonal menus offered at The Ponti will align with the high standards of sourcing and sustainability for which Jasinski is known.

Designed by Denver-based firm BOSS.architecture in collaboration with Jessica Doran Interiors, The Ponti will boast an expansive outdoor terrace, as well as indoor public and private dining spaces spanning a total of 3,715 square feet. Located on level one of the DAM's soon-to-open Sie Welcome Center, The Ponti will be an immersive dining environment. The Ponti joins an impressive list of five other downtown-Denver restaurants headed by Jasinski: Bistro Vendôme, Euclid Hall, Rioja, Stoic & Genuine and Ultreia.

"I'm super excited to create the menus and concept for the Denver Art Museum's new restaurant," said Jasinski. "I'm a big fan of the arts and feel like food is a form of art all its own. I can't wait for people to experience these unique dining concepts located at the iconic Denver Art Museum, and look forward to partnering with the museum and its great reputation for excellence and community involvement."

The Ponti will be open to museum visitors and the public for lunch service seven days a week. For private dining and event booking inquiries at The Ponti, please contact eventinfo@denverartmuseum.org or call 720-913-0148.

CAFÉ GIO

In addition to The Ponti, the museum also will offer quick-service casual dining at Café Gio.

With visitor spaces also designed by BOSS.architecture and Jessica Doran Interiors, Café Gio will be located across the main hall from The Ponti on level one of the welcome center. Patrons of the café will be able to enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating, with a 1,273-square-foot interior, and a 1,088-square-foot terrace.

Café Gio will be open seven days a week during regular museum hours.

CATERING

Exclusive, onsite catering and bar services will be available for all private events booked at the DAM. The museum's operating partner, Culinaire International, will operate all museum food services, including The Ponti, Café Gio and Denver Art Museum Catering.

MEDIA RESOURCES

Online Newsroom: www.denverartmuseum.org/press

Facebook: www.facebook.com/denverartmuseum

Twitter: www.twitter.com/denverartmuseum

Instagram: www.instagram.com/denverartmuseum/

THE DENVER ART MUSEUM

The Denver Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit resource that sparks creative thinking and expression through transformative experiences with art. Its holdings reflect the city and region—and provide invaluable ways for the community to learn about cultures from around the world. Metro citizens support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations. For museum information, call 720-865-5000 or visit www.denverartmuseum.org.

SOURCE Denver Art Museum

Related Links

https://denverartmuseum.org

