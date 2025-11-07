Denver Arts Week Kicks Off with More Than 700 Events Across the City

The ten-day celebration highlights the Mile High City's vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is the first of a ten-day celebration of Denver's arts and culture, encompassing 700 events and ways to celebrate art, representing over 250 individual organizations across the city. Recognized for its creative energy and thriving cultural scene, Denver will shine brightly during the 19th Annual Denver Arts Week, taking place Nov. 7–16.

Visit Denver developed Denver Arts Week to recognize and celebrate the city's artists, galleries, museums, theaters and cultural organizations while inspiring locals and visitors alike to explore Denver's creative neighborhoods and connect through art.

Denver Arts Week kicks off with First Friday Art Walks hosted by local art districts across the city's creative neighborhoods including 40 West Arts District, Art District on Santa Fe, Aurora Cultural Arts District, River North (RiNo) Art District and Tennyson Berkeley Association. Galleries and studios in each district will open their doors for an inside look, a chance to meet local artists and opportunities to find original artwork for sale.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the beloved Free Night at the Museum returns, where 20 of Denver's most popular museums will be open late with free admission from 5-10 p.m. Participating museums include the Black American West Museum, Denver Art Museum, Dinosaur Ridge, Forney Museum of Transportation, History Colorado Center, The Museum for Black Girls, Wings Over the Rockies and more. Visit Denver will provide free shuttles throughout the evening that will transport participants to multiple participating museums. For more information, visit the Denver Arts Week website.

In addition to these signature events, there are nearly 700 events across the city, including live music, dance and theater performances, open galleries, comedy shows, literature lectures and so much more. Celebrating its 19th year, Denver Arts Week continues to grow, offering more creative experiences. New this year, Denver Arts Week includes pillars of Arts & Well-Being and Locals Know.

Through events under the Arts & Well-Being pillar, residents and visitors will discover how creativity can nourish the mind, body and spirit. These events celebrate the powerful connection between the arts and personal wellness, offering experiences that inspire reflection, connection and renewal.

The Locals Know pillar offers events that encourage residents and visitors to step off the beaten path and experience Denver's arts scene the way locals do while discovering hidden gems, neighborhood favorites and under-the-radar happenings.

The addition of the Arts & Well-Being and Locals Know pillars are a reflection of Denver's collective values. As a city defined by health and wellness through outdoor adventure and mindful living, Denver recognizes arts and culture as a vital part of community well-being. Denver Arts Week is the perfect opportunity to explore something new in the city's many vibrant neighborhoods.

For more information and a complete list of events, check out denverartsweek.com. The website also features more than 30 Denver Arts Week deals, including discounts on museum tickets, city tours, two-for-one tickets to performing arts and more.

Visit Denver's Denver Arts Week is supported by Denver Arts & Venues, the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), CBS Colorado, Downtown Denver Partnership, Colorado Public Radio and Denverite, 5280 Magazine and Westword.

