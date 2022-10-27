Denver-based health care developer, NexCore Group, breaks ground on Montrose Ambulatory Care Center

Montrose Regional Health partners & leases land to NexCore to construct 80,000 square foot outpatient care center on the western slope of Colorado

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized health care real estate investment and development company, NexCore Group, has begun preliminary groundwork at the site of a new Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) in Montrose, Colo. The project is moving forward in partnership with Montrose Regional Health (MRH), a nonprofit health care system serving Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Delta, Hinsdale and San Juan counties and the region's largest primary care provider, Cedar Point Health, and will be located near the intersection of Townsend and Rio Grande Ave. The projected grand opening is the fourth quarter of 2023.

Officials of NexCore Group, Montrose Regional Health, and Cedar Point Health were on hand for the Oct. 5 ground breaking event. The four-story, 80,000 s.f. ACC will increase access to care for residents in the region.

"At NexCore, we bring national healthcare expertise to each project, complemented by local insight," NexCore Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner Todd Varney said. "When we have the opportunity to work on a project in our own backyard, it makes it even more memorable. The Ambulatory Care Center in Montrose will bring new providers and new services to this rural community in Colorado and support growth in the region. We know MRH has outgrown its current footprint and this will address the need for great access and more affordable care."

In an effort to remain competitive, Montrose Regional Health knew they had to do something. "We have to expand into an ambulatory care center, but we also have to take care of the hospital campus," stated Montrose Regional Health CEO, Jeff Mengenhausen. "We needed a strong partner and that's where NexCore came into that role to help us achieve, not only the ambulatory care center from a financial standpoint but also allowing us to make big changes on the hospital campus."

NexCore will lease the land from the hospital and, when complete, the building will be 65 feet tall, four stories and 80,000 square feet. NexCore is working with TreanorHL as the project architect and Layton Construction as the general contractor. The new ACC will increase access to care, housing and various services on the western slope including outpatient laboratory, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, specialty care, medical imaging and more. Women's health care will also be a primary focus with dedicated support for mammography and women's imaging.

"Organizing the delivery of care into a coordinated and integrated system resulting in a comprehensive medical office building is the goal of this ACC in Montrose," NexCore Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Jim Hartmann said. "Housing specialties under one roof will slow outmigration of services so area residents can receive quality care close to home."

For more information about other services and developments from NexCore, visit NexCoreGroup.com.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 6.8 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle.

News Media Contact:

Kirstin Barbour

303.293.0693

[email protected]

SOURCE NexCore Group