Denver-Based Plastic Surgeon and Founder of BEAUTY by BUFORD Presents The Boob Job Bible: Your Ultimate Guide to Breast Surgery

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified Denver plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Buford is excited to announce the publication of his latest book, The Boob Job Bible: Your Ultimate Guide to Breast Surgery. This seminal text approaches the topic of breast enhancement in an informal but educational manner, making the subject of breast augmentation accessible and interesting to all.

The Boob Job Bible is an informative resource for anyone seeking breast enhancement.

Dr. Buford's hope is for The Boob Job Bible to be an informative resource for anyone seeking breast enhancement and for it to clear up the many questions, mistruths, and fables that women have encountered across the internet, through their friends, and even from medical providers. If you're thinking of augmenting your breasts with implants, you're joining scores of happy, fulfilled women on this journey. There are many nuances that go into finding an outstanding surgeon, including choosing the right implants, timing your procedure, and ensuring a safe and healthy recovery. Whether you're just now familiarizing yourself with the term "breast augmentation" or you're well on your way to choosing implants, The Boob Job Bible is an invaluable resource.

According to Dr. Buford: "In the past, breast enhancement has been somewhat of a taboo subject, but this is no longer the case. Now, women from all walks of life are joining the long list of satisfied patients who have undergone breast augmentation to enhance their appearance and increase their confidence. Without your support, all of us at BEAUTY by BUFORD would never have accomplished everything we have accomplished over the last 20 years. And so I humbly dedicate this book to all of our wonderful patients who have made us who we are today. We hope you enjoy the expertise throughout this book. Thank you!"

You can download your own complimentary copy of this book on the BEAUTY by BUFORD website



Or purchase your own copy from Dr. Buford

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X84J6Y4?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860



About Dr. Buford: As an experienced authority in the area of breast revision surgery, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Buford specializes in non-invasive and cosmetic plastic surgery procedures that empower his patients and community to look and feel their best. A nationally recognized expert and trainer, Dr. Buford has performed more than 4,000 breast-related procedures over his career and has worked with patients from all over the world. Dr. Buford's practice, BEAUTY by BUFORD, is located at 10459 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO, 80124; (303) 747-6719.



