Denver Based Shoe Retailer, Joybees Announces Launch into Global Shoe Market

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybees , a global injection-molded footwear brand, announced the launch of its shoe line with five initial products: Everyday Sandal, Dance Sandal, Casual Flip, Splash Sneaker and Adventure Sandal. The Denver-based footwear company will continue to launch products and styles around its core values: comfort, ease, and innovation.

Joybees aims to deliver high quality and comfortable products at a price point that rarely sees innovation and quality, or such a high caliber of design.

"We are excited to bring a product line to the market place that gives consumers an easy to love shoe at an affordable price point," said Kellen McCarvel, CEO, Joybees. "Injection-molded EVA provides a great opportunity to make a shoe that is durable, comfortable, and lightweight. Additionally, EVA footwear is odor resistant because it is a closed-cell foam. Joybees are easy to clean with water and soap -- making them a breeze for anyone on the go."

Joybees board member and advisor John McCarvel and CEO, Kellen McCarvel, have deep roots in the injection-molded footwear industry as they served as CEO and merchandise manager for Crocs, respectively.

"Because of our experience and industry connections, we are uniquely positioned to work with top designers and manufacturers that only established brands typically have the ability to engage," said John McCarvel, board member, Joybees. "I have worked inside many brands that have experienced tremendous growth. I look forward to watching Joybees fill a market void with an accessible, family-friendly product line."

The initial launch features multiple sandal styles, including a flip-flop and multi-strap sandals for women and a children's slip-on sneaker. Styles will range in price from $19.99 to $27.99.

About Joybees

Joybees is a global injection-molded footwear brand, focusing on bringing comfortable, innovative, and affordable shoes to market. The brand covers a vast spectrum of customers, ensuring that any consumer can access their products. The company's goal is to continue to push innovation in the injection-molded EVA world. Find out more here -- https://joybeesfootwear.com/

