Denver-Based TTEC Announces 14% Increase in Number of Organizations Supported by Community Foundation Activities Since 2016

More than 70 organizations worldwide received equipment, school supplies, books and other financial support from foundation grants in 2017. Founded in 2007, the foundation's mission is to apply company resources and expertise to transform the educational experience for students of greatest need. Grant requests are sponsored by TTEC employees and provide an opportunity for employees to give back to the communities in which they live and work.

Community foundation grant awards included $185,000 given to organizations in the state of Colorado, where TTEC is headquartered. Other local community outreach activities for TTEC include hosting of the "Teaming Up for Texas" event, a telethon for the American Red Cross in response to Hurricane Harvey. The event, hosted at the company's Englewood headquarters, raised more than half a million dollars and included more than 650 volunteer hours from TTEC employees.

2017 foundation grant award highlights include:

$30,000 donated to build a Center for survivors of Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) and to renovate a school library impacted by Typhoon Ondoy (Ketsana) in partnership with Habitat for Humanity

donated to build a Center for survivors of Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) and to renovate a school library impacted by Typhoon Ondoy (Ketsana) in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Nearly 1,950 books donated to students via Book Trust

$5,000 donated to " One Book 4 Colorado" campaign that provided a book to every Colorado 4-year-old

donated to " 4 Colorado" campaign that provided a book to every 4-year-old 480 computers donated to schools in the Philippines

"We are proud to give back to the communities in which we operate around the world, working with educational organizations who impact the lives of students each day," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "Our foundation was founded on the principle that education is the key to a successful community and we look forward to continuing to provide support to these organizations in 2018."

10 regional organizations across the globe have already benefited from 2018 grant awards, including Youth Challenge, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Ronald McDonald House and Junior Achievement. The foundation also recently served as presenting sponsor for the 16th Annual Motif Charity Walk, organized to create health awareness and raise funds for social causes, including education for the underprivileged, in India.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.ttec.com/corporate-responsibility/foundation

About TTEC (pronounced T-tec):

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 56,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

