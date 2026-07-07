Denver-Based Warehouse Anywhere Acquires XPS Solutions, Defining a New Category in Business Self-Storage

Acquisition creates the industry's first end-to-end platform connecting business customers with storage operators nationwide, backed by nearly 40 years of combined data and AI-enabled technology

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse Anywhere, a Denver-based technology platform that connects businesses with flexible, on-demand storage solutions across the United States, today announced the acquisition of XPS Solutions, the self-storage industry's original dedicated contact center and remote management provider. XPS Solutions will continue to operate as XPS Solutions, a Warehouse Anywhere Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal positions Warehouse Anywhere as the first company to connect both sides of the business self-storage market end to end: the businesses that need space, and the operators who provide it, supported by a fully integrated layer of call center services, AI-enabled technology, and remote management capabilities. The combined platform serves business customers across 17,000+ storage locations nationwide.

Warehouse Anywhere has spent more than a decade building the national infrastructure to match businesses of all sizes with the right storage solutions. XPS Solutions, headquartered in Richardson, TX, was founded in 2000 and has spent 25+ years supporting self-storage operators with live agent services, remote management, and tenant support technology.

Together, the two organizations bring nearly 40 years of combined industry knowledge and data, forming a foundation that will inform smarter business placements, better operator outcomes, and future innovation at the intersection of storage and technology.

Defining a New Category

The self-storage industry is a multi-billion dollar market that has historically focused on real estate and consumer tenants. Business self-storage, a segment with meaningfully different needs around flexibility, scale, and service quality, has remained largely underserved.

Warehouse Anywhere was built to change that. By creating a marketplace that connects businesses directly with storage operators, and wrapping that connection in a professional, tech-enabled experience, the company is poised to serve nationally scalable customers for this product.

The acquisition of XPS Solutions adds the operational depth to deliver on that vision at scale. XPS's 25+ years of call center expertise, its integrations with more than 10 of the top facility management software platforms, and its AI-enabled support technology give Warehouse Anywhere the service infrastructure to support both sides of the market simultaneously.

No company has previously connected storage operators and business customers through one end-to-end experience. That is what Warehouse Anywhere and XPS Solutions are building.

"This acquisition is about raising the bar for what business storage can look like. XPS Solutions has spent more than two decades proving that experience matters in this industry. Bringing them into the Warehouse Anywhere family allows us to deliver that same standard of service at scale, serving the operators in our network and the businesses that depend on them."

— Laura Holmes, CEO, Warehouse Anywhere

"Warehouse Anywhere has built something genuinely rare in this industry: a platform that understands the value of the business customer. For XPS, joining this organization is about being part of a bigger mission. We've spent 25 years proving that how you treat a tenant determines the long-term health of a facility. Warehouse Anywhere has proven that the right tenant makes all the difference. Together, we're building something the industry hasn't seen before — and operators who want to compete on something more than price per square foot are going to feel it."

— John Traver, CEO, XPS Solutions

A Combined Data Advantage

One of the most significant long-term assets created by this acquisition is the combined dataset. Warehouse Anywhere brings deep intelligence around business customer behavior, storage demand patterns, and placement outcomes. XPS Solutions brings decades of storage operator data, tenant interaction history, and technology usage patterns across hundreds of facilities.

Together, that dataset will power a new generation of insights for operators and business customers alike. It will also accelerate the development of AI-enabled capabilities, supporting an intelligent call agent technology that already handles payments, account questions, facility information, and tenant support in real time.

A Denver Company on the National Stage

Warehouse Anywhere has operated out of Denver since its founding, building a platform that today serves businesses from growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. The acquisition of a Texas-based company with national reach marks a significant expansion of the company's footprint and operational capabilities.

About Warehouse Anywhere

Warehouse Anywhere is the leading on-demand business self-storage platform, connecting companies with flexible, scalable storage solutions across 17,000+ storage locations nationwide. Warehouse Anywhere helps businesses of all sizes, from growing startups to Fortune 500 companies, find, manage, and optimize their storage footprint without the overhead of traditional warehouse leases. For more information, visit warehouseanywhere.com.

About XPS Solutions

Founded in 2000, XPS Solutions is the self-storage industry's original dedicated contact center and remote management provider. XPS Solutions helps operators improve tenant experience, capture more rentals, and run more efficient operations through live agent services, rental support, remote management, tenant engagement, and AI-supported solutions. XPS Solutions is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information, visit xpsusa.com.

SOURCE Warehouse Anywhere