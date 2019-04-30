Denver BBQ Festival Announced For Father's Day Weekend, June 14-16, At Broncos Stadium At Mile High

The Denver BBQ Festival will bring together legendary pitmasters from Denver and around the nation to serve award-winning BBQ, with live music from bands like The Rick Lewis Project, Hazel Miller Band and My Blue Sky—a tribute to the music of The Allman Brothers to name a few. In addition, attendees can enjoy cold beer and drinks, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations as well as games and activities for the whole family.

Admission is free on Friday evening (beginning at 5 p.m.) as well as Saturday and Sunday (beginning at 11 a.m.). Attendees will be able to listen to great music and purchase world-class BBQ from some of the most iconic pitmasters and restaurants across the country.

Ticketed VIP passes and all-you-can-eat Pit Passes will be available for purchase by visiting www.denverbbqfest.com. Proceeds from the event will go to support We Don't Waste.

"We're very excited to be bringing back our world-class BBQ event, with some of the nation's top pitmasters, to Denver," founder of Eximius Productions and Q in the Lou, Brian Wahby, said. "Following last years festival, we received feedback from attendees that they wanted KC BBQ and we are delivering. We are thrilled to be featuring new pitmasters from Kansas City, San Antonio and New York City this year to enjoy what has become Denver's largest annual BBQ festival."

2019 Denver BBQ Festival Pitmaster Lineup:

Statistics from the 2018 Denver BBQ Festival

Details:

Pitmasters from 7 States

3,000 Square Feet of Grill space being used/cooked on

10,000 miles traveled to come and cook

1 Semi of Charcoal given away

Food:

8,000 pounds ribs (3600 slabs)

5,000 pounds of brisket

3.000 pounds of chicken

3,000 pounds sausage

600 pounds potato salad

2,000 pounds of beans

About Denver BBQ Festival

The Denver BBQ Festival brings together award-winning barbecue pitmasters to serve award-winning 'que. Come grab a slab and enjoy the meaty magic of amazing BBQ joints from all points, not to mention live music, cold drinks and demonstrations from the nation's most iconic BBQ wizards. For more information, please visit: www.denverbbqfest.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DenverBBQFest/ and on Instagram @denverbbqfest.

