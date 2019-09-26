Denver Beer Fest Becomes Denver Beer Week in 11th Year of Celebrating All Things Beer

Each year, Denver Beer Week features events including tap takeovers, rare beer tapings, special beer pairing dinners and more for a full week, culminating in the world's largest beer competition, Great American Beer Festival (GABF). Denver Beer Week is a favorite event for both the more than 62,000 attendees of GABF – serving as a guide for what to do when they are not in one of the event's four-hour sessions – as well as beer fans, industry members and aficionados throughout the country.

Additionally, as part of Denver Beer Week, VISIT DENVER creates the annual Denver Beer Trail – a fun, helpful guide to America's greatest beer city. The 2019-2020 edition is the largest-ever, featuring 40 breweries around the city, as well as tours, year-round beer festivals, the history of Denver's beer culture and more.

Below are a few ways to enjoy this year's Denver Beer Week. A full listing of nearly 200 events, along with hotel deals and a digital version of the Denver Beer Trail, can be found on the Denver Beer Week website.

Toast an annual favorite event

Denver Oktoberfest 50th Anniversary (Sept. 27-29)

Denver's own Oktoberfest will celebrate 50 years on Larimer Street with both classic and new events, including the World Championship Stein Hoisting Competition, keg bowling, Sunday Brunch, VIP Beer Hall experience and more.

TheBigWonderful (Sept. 28)

TheBigWonderful returns to Stapleton this year with more than 80 of Colorado's most creative craft vendors & fashion trucks, a selection of the tastiest local food trucks, live music all day, and BEERFEST with more than 20 breweries, cideries & wineries pouring tastings.

Great American Beer Festival (Oct. 3-5)

Great American Beer Festival is the largest craft beer festival in the world; and each year, it represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served – in both a public tasting event plus a private competition. The festival takes place at the Colorado Convention Center and brings together brewers and diverse beers from across the nation.

Learn Something

Beer Here! Brewing the West, through August 9, 2020

Explore Colorado's brewing industry from the saloons of the Gold Rush through Prohibition to today's booming craft beer scene at History Colorado Center's Beer Here! Brewing the West. Learn about the Centennial State's brewing past, present and future through historical artifacts, interactive elements and more.

Give Back for a Beer

Pawsco & Pints, Diebolt Brewing Company (through Sept. 30)

Diebolt Brewing Company will donate one dollar per pint sold every day during happy hour (4-6pm) through the month of September to PawsCo. The local adoption shelter will be on-hand with a few adoptable dogs to showcase more about who they are and what they do.

Axe Out Breast Cancer, Downtown Art Gallery and Axe Room (Oct. 2)

Kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Downtown Art Gallery and Axe Room (DAGAR). The event will feature beers from 4Noses Brewing Co., Jagged Mountain Brewery, Station 26 Brewing Co., Red Truck Beer Co., and Eddyline Brewery as well as axe throwing games with chances to win prizes.

Denver Rare Beer Tasting 11 (Oct. 4)

The 11th annual Denver Rare Beer Tasting, created as a fundraiser for the Pints for Prostates campaign, will feature more than 60 of America's leading craft breweries. The Denver Rare Beer Tasting 11 features the chance to sample rare, exotic and vintage beers from dozens of leading craft breweries and the opportunity to meet the men and women who made them. New this year, a third floor of breweries has been added and a limited number of tickets were made available to the public.

Burn Off Your Beer

Brewery Yoga, various dates

Several breweries around the city offer the chance to practice poses with a pint on the side. O'Dell Brewing Co., Epic Brewing, Mockery Brewing and Liberati Restaurant and Brewery are among the options to find downward dog before you down a pint.

WeCAN Running Club at Seedstock Brewery (Sept. 30)

Join Seedstock Brewery's WeCAN Running Club as they run, walk or jog around Sloan's lake surrounded by views of the city and Rocky Mountains. The loop ends back at Seedstock, where participants can enjoy buy-one-get-one beers.

Drink for Food

Odell Beer Dinner at Euclid Hall (Oct. 1)

The Odell Beer Dinner, celebrating Odell Brewing Company's 30th Anniversary, will be at downtown Denver's Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen. It will be a six-course dinner paired with classic Odell beers including 180 Shilling, Woodcut, Mountain Standard, Odell IPA, Brett Golden and a special collaboration beer between Euclid Hall and Odell.

5th Annual Mercantile Invitational (Oct. 2)

The Fifth Annual Mercantile Invitational at James Beard Award-winning Mercantile F&B will feature courses from eleven chefs paired with beers from two renowned breweries. The local, national and international chefs include Alberto Collarte, Adam Dulye, Gavin Fine, Dan Jacobs, Dan Van Rite, Pedro Martin, Marc Vetri, Paul Wensel, Matt Wilkinson and Mercantile's own Alex Seidel and Matt Vawter. The event will begin with a reception featuring 3 Chefs paired with 3 Beers, followed by five-course, seated dinner featuring 8 Chefs paired with 5 beers.

9th Annual Hooves and Hops Beer Dinner (Oct. 2)

Osteria Marco's annual Hooves and Hops Beer Dinner will feature five courses from renowned Denver Chef Frank Bonanno paired with five beers from 4 Noses Brewing Company. The menu is pork-centric, featuring delectable bites like braised pork cheeks with chicharrones, pork belly fries and smoke pigs head.

Safta x TRVE x Creature Comforts "Israeli Meat & Three" (Oct. 3)

Safta, the newest outpost from James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya, has collaborated with Denver's own TRVE Brewing Company and Georgia's celebrated Creature Comforts Brewing for a one-night-only Israeli Meat & Three with Beer Pairings. Guests can purchase tokens at Safta's Counter, redeemable for one food plate and three four-ounce pours of the station's beer offerings. Each Station will feature a unique food offering of a meat and three accompaniments, as well as four-ounce pours of the special TRVE collaboration beer, one additional TRVE beer and one Creature Comfort beer.

Pliny'd Be Proud Dinner at Coohills (Oct. 4)

Denver dining mainstay, Coohills, will present a five-course meal paired with beers from five breweries, including local Colorado breweries Boulevard Brewing Company, Crooked Stave Brewery, Dry Dock Brewing Co., Left Hand Brewing and Guanella Pass Brewing Company.

Explore A New Kind of Drinking Culture

Hopped on Sake (Oct. 2)

Colorado's first sake tasting room, Colorado Sake Company, will host its second annual Hopped on Sake. Participants will have the chance to taste four unique hopped sakes on tap to vote for their favorite, as well as eight of Colorado Sake Company's finest local craft sakes. They can also try their hand at the art of origami while they enjoy some sake.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta (Oct. 5)

Cerveceria Colorado, Denver Beer Company's sister brewery, will host a block party to close out the GABF and Denver Beer Week festivities. The Great Mexican Beer Fiesta will feature collaboration brews from Mexican craft breweries, lucha libre wrestling, live art, mercadito vendors, food trucks, games and more.

