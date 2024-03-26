Denver Bid Committee Announces Candidacy for 2030 Gay Games XIII

Denver is one of 25 prospective bid cities from six continents vying to host over 10,000 LGBTQIA+ participants for a week-long event critical to cultural and economic opportunity.

DENVER, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) officially revealed the long list of candidate cities bidding for Gay Games XIII. Denver, having been a top 8 city finalist for the 2022 Games, has reconvened its Bid Committee to vie for the opportunity to host Gay Games Denver 2030 (GGDen2030).

GGDen2030 boasts multifaceted connections with local and regional LGBTQIA+ elected officials, allies, sporting entities, and cultural organizations. This robust network serves as a strong foundation for organizing the world's most inclusive multisport and culture event.

Members of the Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee with Denver Mayor Johnston and Council Member Watson

Teaming up with local tourism bureau, Visit Denver, GGDen2030's Bid Committee comprises a diverse group of athletes and artists spanning various age groups, gender identities, races, professional backgrounds, and sexual orientation. If selected as the first city in the region to host the Gay Games, Denver would leverage its thriving LGBTQIA+ community in sports, culture, business, and politics. This community support makes Denver an ideal destination, already attracting sports enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, and vacationers throughout the year.

"I am thrilled at the prospect of hosting the 2030 Gay Games in our vibrant city," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "Embracing diversity and celebrating inclusivity, we stand ready to welcome athletes and artists from around the world with open arms, ensuring an unforgettable experience filled with unity, pride, and the spirit of competition." Please click here for a video endorsement from Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and City Council Member Darrell Watson .

"Colorado is a state where athletes can thrive no matter who they love or how they identify. Colorado is the best state for athletic training and events and we welcome athletes of all backgrounds. I hope to welcome the Gay Games to Colorado in 2030, and maybe I'll even try out for the baseball team," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Please click here for a video endorsement from Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

Hosting the Gay Games holds a significance for the community, encompassing both LGBTQIA+ cultural influence and economic implications. According to the FGG impact study, Paris saw community profits of 107€ million in 2018 and Cleveland/Akron recorded $52 million in 2014.

Each city vying to host the event will submit a formal written bid and make a presentation to the FGG General Assembly in October 2024. The top three cities will be unveiled in December 2024 for further site selection review, with the winning bid to be announced in November 2025.

"With a wealth of LGBTQIA+ sport and culture organizations calling Colorado home, and the distinction of having the nation's first elected Gay Governor, Denver's bid for the 2030 Gay Games will do more than 'change the world.' It will be a powerful statement about progress, acceptance, and the limitless abilities of our LGBTQIA+ community." – Lance Husak, GGDen2030 Co-Chair

"Denver has an unprecedented opportunity to continue the legacy of the Gay Games and the founding vision of hosting a global experiment in unity. GGDen2030 will be a beacon of inclusivity. It is a celebration of culture, a platform for education, and an invitation to reach into our communities to inspire the next generation." – Courtney von Bergen , GGDen2030 Co-Chair

About the Federation of Gay Games

Built upon the principles of Participation, Inclusion, and Personal Best™ since 1982, the Federation of Gay Games exists to promote equality in sport and culture for all. The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), Paris (2018), Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023), and Gay Games XII will take place in Valencia in 2026.

