Denver Broncos And Ticketmaster Renew Exclusive Ticketing Partnership

Ticketmaster will also serve as the official primary and secondary ticketing partner for the Denver Broncos, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy and sell verified tickets.

With digital tickets, Broncos fans will now be able to access verified tickets on their mobile device, download them to a digital wallet, receive personalized event notifications, and enjoy a streamlined venue entry experience. When fans arrive to the stadium, they will be able to use their mobile device to enter the venue using simple tap-and-go technology.

"The Denver Broncos have always prioritized using the best technology in order to provide the best experience possible for our fans," said Mac Freeman, Chief Commercial Officer for the Denver Broncos. "By moving exclusively to digital tickets, Broncos fans will see a number of benefits, including a smoother entry experience and a safe way to buy and sell tickets. Ticketmaster has been a great partner for the past 17 years and we're excited to bring this technology to our fans this season."

Ticketmaster and the Denver Broncos began their partnership in 2001.

"The Denver Broncos have shown time and time again that their top priority is providing the best game day experience possible to their fans," said Greg Economou, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sports for Ticketmaster, North America. "Under this new agreement, the Broncos will continue to do just that, as digital ticketing will bring top of the line technology to their fans. Ticketmaster is proud to continue our partnership with the Broncos, and we're excited for the upcoming season."

Additional Background Information

In 2017, Ticketmaster and the National Football League extended their partnership, paving the way for the first league-wide fully digital ticketing system in sports. Ticketmaster will power the NFL's official ticketing marketplace for primary and resale tickets, provide season ticket holders the exclusive ability to resell tickets directly through season ticket account manager, and deliver real-time insights and analytics to teams to better serve their fans.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-broncos-and-ticketmaster-renew-exclusive-ticketing-partnership-300631951.html

SOURCE Ticketmaster

Related Links

http://www.ticketmaster.com

