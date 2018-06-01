"I have met the criteria for becoming Controlling Owner of the Broncos. I have earned my law degree at the University of Denver and I have served at the Broncos and in executive leadership with Reign Energy Partners and Joseph Energy.

"I am disappointed and disagree with the inaccurate comments made by the trustees," Beth said. "While I can certainly respond to each of those statements, I don't believe that will be productive. My dad has always encouraged me to be part of his organization. When I returned to Denver, he wanted me to come work at the Broncos with him.

"I want to do what is in the best interests of my family, the team and Denver fans. I care deeply for my entire family and I would never do anything to create divisiveness in the family. It remains my sincere hope that I, together with my advisers, can sit down with the trustees and their advisors to resolve this situation. The fans and league deserve this, and we have repeatedly offered to meet with the trustees to accomplish this objective. Therefore, I will not respond to their inaccurate statements at this time.

"I want to thank my family, including Uncle John and Aunt Kerry Bowlen, who are minority owners in the Team, as well as my Uncle Bill Bowlen, for their kind words of support over the past 24 hours."

Contact: Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco

Mo Shafroth

Telephone: 720-470-3652

Email: morrison@singersf.com

Sam Singer

Telephone: 415-227-9700

Mobile: 415-336-4949

Email: singer@singersf.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-broncos-beth-bowlen-wallace-responds-to-comments-from-trustees-on-her-goal-to-take-helm-of-nfl-franchise-300658408.html

SOURCE Beth Bowlen Wallace