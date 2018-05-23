Denver Broncos name 505 Southwestern® as partner in chips and dips, a nod to a brand with strong local ties and a premium product line

"We recognize that 505 has become the 'craft beer' of the salsa category, and many of our fans here in Denver love the 505 brand. It's local, it's authentic, and it's premium," said Dan Hawley of the Broncos organization. 505 is made in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is owned by Denver-based Flagship Food Group.

"When Roy Solomon founded 505 in the 90's, Denver was his first 'big market' outside of New Mexico. Today, some of our biggest fans are in Denver, and we are proud to consider this market home," said Rob Holland, CEO of Flagship and a Denver-area resident.

505 said that its salsas are made with American ingredients, including green chiles from the Hatch Valley, and that most of its sauces and salsas are certified Non-GMO.

As part of the deal, 505 green chile and other products will be made available throughout the Broncos' stadium at multiple concessions site. "We can't wait to start using 505 in a bunch of our premium concessions offerings. Our chefs are having a field day exploring new ways to use this amazing ingredient," said Justin Kizima from Centerplate.

505 has aggressively expanded its sports marketing campaign in 2018, having been named an official partner of numerous stadiums and professional sports teams across the country.

"Our green chile-based products go so well with so many items at stadiums, so we're really working to expand this part of our business," said Holland. "It's really true – 505 does make anything taste better."

