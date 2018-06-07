Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum to write first book "Playing for More"

Keenum, now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, will release his first book this September, Playing for More: Trust Beyond What You Can See (B&H Publishing Group). Keenum will share stories from every stage of life and explain how being a Christian helped him navigate the winding paths of both adversity and success in the NFL.

"Am I a football player who happens to be a Christian?" Keenum asks. "No, I'm a Christian who happens to be a football player. That's my calling. That's my defining characteristic."

Keenum played college football at the University of Houston, where he set virtually every major NCAA record. He signed with the Houston Texans as undrafted free agent in 2012 and holds a record of 20-18 as an NFL starter with the Texans, Rams and Vikings. In 2017, he led Minnesota to a 13-win season and a victory over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs. Keenum signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in March 2018.

"As I've gotten to know Case better, I've learned that his primary motivation as a player, and as a leader, is to point people to the Lord," writes Tony Dungy, New York Times bestselling author and former NFL head coach, in the book's foreword.

"More than anything else, he wants to show young people that the most important thing in his life is his relationship with Jesus. That's why he plays. That's why he trains so hard and has sacrificed so much to become an excellent player. And that's why he has written this book."

Playing for More is written with Andrew Perloff, an on-air personality on the television and radio sports talk program "The Dan Patrick Show" and contributing writer for SportsIllustrated.com. Perloff interviewed Keenum for a Sports Illustrated feature in 2013 and has covered him throughout his NFL career.

Keenum is represented by the literary agency of The Fedd Agency, Inc., Post Office Box 341973, Austin, Texas 78734.

