Denver City Council Votes to End Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products, Delivering Win for Kids Over Big Tobacco

News provided by

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Dec 17, 2024, 14:52 ET

Statement of Yolonda C. Richardson, President & CEO, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver City Council has delivered a tremendous victory for kids over the tobacco industry by voting, 11-1, to approve an ordinance that will end the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The City Council deserves enormous credit for standing up to Big Tobacco and taking action to end this industry's predatory targeting of kids, Black and Latino communities, and other communities with flavored products. This ordinance will protect kids from tobacco addiction, advance health equity and save lives.

We applaud Council Members Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Shontel M. Lewis and Darrell Watson for their leadership in sponsoring this ordinance and thank all the Council members who voted for it. Mayor Mike Johnston has indicated that he will sign it into law. We also applaud the more than 100 community organizations that have advocated for this legislation, including Denver Public Schools and students whose outspoken support and personal stories about the harmful impact of flavored tobacco products were critical to passage of the ordinance.

For decades and continuing today, tobacco companies have used flavored products to lure and addict kids and targeted communities. In fact, research shows that over 80% of kids who have ever used tobacco started with a flavored product. In recent years, flavored products have fueled high rates of youth e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction. Tobacco companies have also targeted Black, Latino, LGBTQ+ and other communities with menthol cigarettes, contributing to significant health disparities.

By ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, Denver's leaders are creating a healthier future for kids, families and the entire city.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

California Legislature Approves Bills to Strengthen Enforcement of Flavored Tobacco Law and Protect Kids from Addiction

California Legislature Approves Bills to Strengthen Enforcement of Flavored Tobacco Law and Protect Kids from Addiction

The California Legislature has taken important steps to protect kids from the tobacco industry by passing two bills to strengthen enforcement of the...
White House Misses Another Deadline to Finalize Rule Prohibiting Menthol Cigarettes - Delays Cost Lives, Especially Black Lives

White House Misses Another Deadline to Finalize Rule Prohibiting Menthol Cigarettes - Delays Cost Lives, Especially Black Lives

It is profoundly disappointing and harmful to public health that the Biden Administration has missed yet another deadline to issue a final FDA rule...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Tobacco

Tobacco

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics