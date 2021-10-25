Denver, Colorado Has A Shining Star In Rising Recording Artist, Caelum

A unique artist with a wide variety of sounds, Caelum tends to fuse multiple genres into one. Often pulling situations from real life, Caelum looks to create based off of his feelings and emotions. Making noise and putting on for his homestate, Caelum has collected quite a catalog with buzzworthy songs such as "Memories", "Don't Feel Right", "Get To Know You" and "Old Ways".

With a new project still in progress and more material on the way, we chose to take some time out to speak with the heartbreak artist about his musical journey below.

Artist Name: Caelum

From: Denver, Colorado

Social Media: @TheRealCaelum

What was the creative process behind "Memories"?

It was just Kidd Nur Nur, my engineer, and I sitting in the studio listening to beats cause I don't like coming to the studio with a beat and the beat for Memories came on and I knew right then and there it was going to be going onto KING SZN. You don't hear of too many artists coming out of Colorado, is pursuing your music career in Colorado easy? Talk to us about it

The music scene in Colorado is super supportive and super talented, I've never really had any issues. But being from Colorado is just the start of things, the music scene here isn't really super about the type of music I make, it's more for EDM music. Colorado is an untapped market of potential for other music genres besides EDM, but in order for me to keep growing to reach my goals, I plan on moving states.

Any other Denver or Colorado artists that have caught your attention and ear?

No one in particular, there's a few that are getting to a point where I listen daily but nothing out of the ordinary.

Your project "KING SZN" is a solid piece of work, what was the creative process and general idea behind the project?

KING SZN was something I worked on for over a year and put together slowly over time, the story of KING SZN is about a king who undergoes heartbreak and finds a way to come out on top at the end. I wanted to show people that everyone goes through heartbreak but you still can come out on top of the world after that happens. It might feel like it's the end of the world but it's not, you just haven't seen the top of your mountain yet. It does get better I promise

Where did the name Caelum come from?

The name Caelum is Latin for the sky or heaven, I chose it because it's where we all come from and end up. An inevitable beginning and end.

What do you think influenced or jump started your career and passion for music?

I grew up around music, my parents were always playing an instrument or singing so it was just a natural thing I fell into.

How long have you been creating music?

I've been making music since 2017, so just recently I passed the 4 year mark. I started making music while I was in high school

What are some standout records that listeners should check out on the project?

OLD WAYS and TREASON are the two records that I would tell any new listener to listen to out the gate.

With over 250k+ streams on your latest project, what is next from Caelum? Any more visuals coming from the project?

We are going to drop a single before the end of the year and then a single at least every other month for a while, so expect more amazing music in the near future. I do have plans to make a couple visuals for the singles but I don't want to give anything away just yet so keep watch of it when they drop.

What was it like performing at major venues such as The Roxy, Cervantes Ballroom and Blackbox?

It felt so natural, I was born for that position through and through and I cannot wait to be back on stage.

Make sure to check out the artist on social media @TheRealCaelum

Check out his latest project "King SZN" now out on all digital streaming platforms

