Denver Commercial Property Services Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

"Our success and growth have been largely attributed to our ability to attract best-in-class managers to lead each of our divisions. Their ability to deliver unparalleled customer service has allowed us to broaden and deepen our relationships with our clients," said Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS. "We look forward to continued prudent growth and being able to find more ways to be a better partner to our clients and a great place to work for our team members."

Matt Harmon, Co-Owner of DCPS commented, "From a 1,000-sf warehouse with five employees, to three locations and over 500 employees, I couldn't be prouder of what our team has accomplished. I feel incredibly blessed to have so many great people on our team that have made us the best property maintenance company in Denver! I cannot wait to see where we are at in another 10 years."

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services provides commercial property services to 1,100+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

The company's independently operated divisions include; Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Janitorial, Snow Removal, Sweeping, Landscaping, Painting and Stucco, Foliage Design and Holiday Décor. Each division is operated by an industry-leading management team who work together across specialties to provide the best integrated solution to commercial property owners and managers.

The third location mentioned throughout this release will be covered in a future announcement. To stay up to date with DCPS news visit www.denvercps.com

