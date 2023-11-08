Denver Commercial Property Services Expands Offerings with Additional Sweeping Services

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), a leading provider of commercial property services throughout Colorado, has announced the expansion of its service offering from its Sweeping division. The organization now offers exterior porter services, sweeping for new construction sites, graffiti removal, and power washing.

"DCPS is committed to excellence in maintaining and enhancing commercial properties, and we take pride in listening and responding to our customer's needs. As with all services provided by DCPS, these additional offerings are designed to keep commercial properties clean, safe, and aesthetically appealing," stated Dale Heims, Owner of Denver Commercial Property Services.

Building upon its foundation of exterior sweeping services, DCPS's Sweeping Division introduces exterior porter services, featuring a dedicated team maintaining outdoor areas such as sidewalks, window wells, and building entrances. Porter services ensure regular inspections and continuous cleanup of exterior areas, helping property owners make a positive impression on visitors and tenants.

The expansion into new construction clean-up services is a strategic move for the organization. It allows the company to tap into a new market, improve commercial facility safety during the construction process, and provide valuable solutions to construction professionals.

Graffiti removal services are now available to address the frustrating and unsightly issue faced by property owners. DCPS's skilled technicians efficiently restore the property's appearance and integrity. The expansion into power washing provides commercial property owners and managers with a convenient solution for maintaining the cleanliness and appeal of their properties while also helping to preserve the property's value.

These new sweeping services complement DCPS's existing offerings, which include janitorial services, landscaping, asphalt and concrete work, snow removal, and more. Dale Heims continued, "Our commitment to customer satisfaction and our dedication to using the latest technology and best practices have earned us the trust of commercial property owners and managers throughout the Denver area."

To learn more about Denver Commercial Property Services and their new sweeping services, please visit www.denvercps.com or contact the Sweeping team at 720-575-DCPS or [email protected].

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 7 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, and Painting & Construction Services, DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

For more information, visit www.denvercps.com or follow DCPS on Facebook at @denvercommercialpropertyservices or on LinkedIn.

Contact information:

Denver Commercial Property Services

Gina Kelley

720-575-3277

[email protected]

