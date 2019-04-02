Denver Company COMT Receives Federal Grant

DENVER, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLC (COMT) received a federal grant as part of a musculoskeletal injury rehabilitation research program funded by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). COMT is receiving the grant in conjunction with its participation in the Collaboratory for Musculoskeletal Injury Rehabilitation Research (CMIRR). CMIRR is a four-year, $15 million program funded by the Defense Health Agency, with the purpose of improving the rehabilitative approach to caring for military service members with musculoskeletal injury and ultimately enhancing overall military readiness.

CIMRR is based at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) in Bethesda, Maryland and includes interdisciplinary and inter-service (i.e., Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard) partnerships, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense and several major academic medical centers. The COMT research project will be implemented at Fort Carson Evans Army Community Hospital in Colorado and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. COMT is one of three private organizations selected to participate in this innovative research program.

"We are honored to be a part of this Defense Health Agency program. The challenges facing the military are similar to those that COMT's corporate customers and patients face in the workers' compensation area," said Dr. Scott Primack, Founder and CEO at COMT.

Total costs can exceed $500 thousand dollars for a serviceperson with a serious musculoskeletal injury to return to active duty. The system developed by COMT helps the military deliver the right care at the right time, which improves the care to our service men and women and overall productivity of the military, while decreasing costs, Primack said.

Founded in 2015, COMT improves care and adds transparency in workers compensation by combining a physical function and behavioral health assessment in a model to provide better care to injured workers and curb run-away health care costs. COMT also offers telebehavioral health through its Sababa Health Group (SHG) joint venture with partner Recovery Help, LLC.

About the Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLC

COMT delivers a health assessment to patients resulting in better care and decreased costs. COMT has demonstrated success in Colorado and other mountain states. COMT in partnership with Recovery Help, LLC formed Sababa Health Group (SHG) to provide telebehavioral health to patients with neuro musculoskeletal injuries. COMT, LLC and SHG are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of COMT, LLC and SHG in the United States and/or other countries. www.comtllc.com

About the Uniformed Services University

USU trains, educates and prepares uniformed services health professionals, officers and leaders to directly support the Military Health System, the National Security and National Defense Strategies of the United States and the readiness of our Armed Forces. www.usuhs.edu

About the Geneva Foundation

The Geneva Foundation (Geneva) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Tacoma, WA. Established in 1993, Geneva advances military medicine by delivering full spectrum scientific, technical, and program management expertise in the areas of federal grants, industry-sponsored clinical trials, federal contracts, and event management. www.genevaUSA.org

