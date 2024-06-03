Denver Entrepreneur Angel Martinez Buys Building, Medical Spa "Angel Aesthetics" Moving To New Location

Construction to start on June 1, 2024 with grand opening scheduled for January 2025.

DENVER, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized skin care expert, podcast host and entrepreneur Angel Martinez closed on the purchase of a new building located at 7090 East Hampden Avenue in Denver, Colorado. The transaction was finalized on May 31, 2024.

Martinez plans to move her medical spa business "Angel Aesthetics" from its current location at 3400 East Bayaud Avenue in Denver to the Hampden Avenue location.

Construction at the Hampden Avenue location is scheduled to start on June 1, 2024. Services are scheduled to begin at the new location in January 2025.

"Angel Aesthetics" attracts clientele from around the world by offering unique treatments such as its patent-pending Mile High Makeover™. Martinez boasts large social media followings on TikTok and Instagram and has enjoyed the success of many viral videos. The new location will feature a range of medical spa services, a podcast room, training room, and retail. "Angel Aesthetics" currently carries brands such as: Vivant, Truth Treatments, SkinBetter Science, iS Clinical, One Love, Latisse, Elta Md, and Angel Skincare.

"Owning a property to continue expanding my business and serving our clients was the right next step at this time. As a woman of color who has built a profitable business brick-by-brick, this is a dream come true for me," said Angel Martinez, owner of Angel Aesthetics.

Martinez founded "Angel Aesthetics" in 2015. Since then, she has branched out to host and produce a podcast titled "It Hurts To Be Pretty". Martinez is also the Founder of the Skin Academy by Angel Aesthetics and the Single Mom Strong Foundation, which produces an annual women-focused event.

Martinez's 4th annual women-only outdoor festival event "Women in Wonderland" will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. MT to 3:00 p.m. MT at the current E Bayaud Avenue location. The event will feature a pop-up market, food, drinks, giveaways and live entertainment. Tickets are available at: www.skincarebyangel.com/women-2024-event

You can learn more about "Angel Aesthetics" by visiting www.skincarebyangel.com

