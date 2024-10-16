Denver expert discusses the future of tankless water heaters

Hot Water Now! reminds homeowners that hiring the right contractor helps ensure longevity of the solution

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Water Now!, a Denver-based plumbing company specializing in high-efficiency and tankless water heaters, said homeowners who are considering a tankless water heater should choose a company that understands the complexities of this type of water heating solution.

Denver expert breaks down the benefits of why you should consider owning a tankless water heater.

"A lot of people don't realize that tank and tankless water heaters are very different in how they work," said Keith Bohall, owner of Hot Water Now!. "I've seen so many instances of tank water heater experts giving customers the wrong diagnosis because they're inspecting something outside of their expertise."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, tankless water heaters are 8% to 14% more energy-efficient for homes that use a lot of hot water.

"With how energy efficient tankless water heaters are, and how much money they save homeowners on their water bill, it's no surprise that more people are going tankless," Bohall said.

Bohall points to several benefits tankless water heaters have over tanks, such as:

Endless hot water : Tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand, meaning homeowners never run out during showers or household tasks.

: Tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand, meaning homeowners never run out during showers or household tasks. Energy efficiency : They heat water only when needed, which can reduce energy costs compared to traditional tank water heaters that constantly maintain hot water.

: They heat water only when needed, which can reduce energy costs compared to traditional tank water heaters that constantly maintain hot water. Space-saving : Tankless units are compact and can be installed in smaller spaces, freeing up room for storage or other uses.

: Tankless units are compact and can be installed in smaller spaces, freeing up room for storage or other uses. Longer lifespan: With proper maintenance, water heaters can last 20 years, which Bohall said is twice as long as traditional tanks.

"Tankless water heaters can be a valuable solution for today's busy families," said Bohall. "Hiring the right professional to keep them functioning makes them even more cost effective for homeowners."

For more information about tankless water heaters or Hot Water Now!, call (720) 934-8711 or visithttps://www.hotwaternowco.com/.

About Hot Water Now!:

Hot Water Now! is a Denver-based plumbing company serving the Denver region since 2006. Hot Water NOW! specializes in high-efficiency and tankless water heaters, recirculation systems, leak protection, and water treatment solutions. Keith Bohall began the company with his daughter and have built a trusted team over the last 28 years. For more information, call (720) 934-8711 or visit https://www.hotwaternowco.com/.

